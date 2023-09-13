Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames had the honour of presenting this Quilt of Valour to 104-year-old Ret’d Major Jim Ashworth at his home in Kimberley. Photo submitted.

Military Ames presents Quilt of Valour to 104-year-old Ret’d Major Jim Ashworth

Ashworth began service in 1941, served in RCAF, RAF

By Cindy Postnikoff – Military Ames

I have been presenting Quilts of Valour since 2016, every presentation is special and I am honoured to do them. This past Friday, however, marked a new level of celebration: I was given the distinct honour of presenting a Quilt of Valour to Ret’d Major Jim Ashworth.

Mr Ashworth is 104 years young! His service started in 1941 during the Burma campaign and another 26 years in the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Royal Air Force as a pilot.

Mr Ashworth commented that at his age, “excitement is secondary for me,” so we had a very small presentation at his home but it turned out to be a wonderful honouring day and an absolute pleasure to acknowledge this man we can be so proud to call our own.

“Thank you for your honourable and faithful Service Sir.”

The beautiful quilt was made by Ruth Gilbert from Cranbrook.

