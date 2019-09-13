MLA Clovechok follows up on Wasa concerns

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok had promised he would follow up with the Ministry of Transportation regarding the quality of sealcoating work on Wasa Lake Park Drive.

He has since received a response from Minister Claire Trevena. It reads as follows:

Thank you for your letter of August 15, 2019, regarding surface conditions along Wasa Lake

Park Drive in Wasa.

The safety and efficiency of our transportation network is the ministry’s highest priority.

This past spring, our local maintenance contractor, Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting LP (Mainroad), completed a significant sealcoat program in the Wasa Lake Area, including along Wasa Lake Park Drive.

Sealcoating is the application of a protective mixture of emulsified gravel and asphalt to an existing asphalt-base to help extend the life ofthe existing road surface. This is a very effective tool used as part of the ministry’s asset management program and has had good success on both highways and side roads throughout the province.

While the treated surface was initially rough and produced some dust, Mainroad has been sweeping regularly, and the road surface has significantly improved since you wrote. The asphalt will smooth further as the treatment continues to cure. Ministry staff have assessed the condition ofWasa Lake Park Drive and confirm that it meets our standards for sealcoat. More information about sealcoating can be found on the ministry’s website at:

https :/ /www. tranbc.ca/20 15/05/ 14/what-is-seal coating -and-why-are-we-doing-it -on-behighways/

Local ministry staff will continue to work closely with our maintenance contractor to ensure Wasa Lake Park Drive continues to meet the needs of all road users.

Please do not hesitate to contact the ministry’s local District Manager, Ron Sharp, should you have further questions or concerns regarding this matter. He can be reached directly by telephone at 250 426-1508 or by email at Ron.Sharp@gov.bc.ca and would be pleased to assist you.

