Sienna Fooks

Month

Dancer of the Month

December 2017

Sienna Fooks

Sienna is 11 years old and attends Kimberley Independent School. Sienna is in her 1st year of lessons and is currently taking classes in Jazz, Street Jazz and Lyrical at our Kimberley studio location. Her other interests include guitar, singing and swimming. For her efforts Sienna will receive gift cards from Grubstake Pizza, Dairy Queen Cranbrook, Itunes and Kootenay Dance Academy 2018 Summer Dance Intensive. Sienna will also have the chance to be named “Dancer of the Year” at Kootenay Dance Academy’s year end production in May. With this title, the winner will receive a scholarship from Artistic Director Leslie Lindberg to help further their dance education. Congratulations Sienna!

Previous story
Kimberley Nature Park launches new video

Just Posted

RCMP investigate multiple dog deaths linked to Cranbrook forest

One veterinarian said ‘you can’t help but draw that conclusion’ that deaths parallel 2016’s story

Blackmore took ‘calculated’ risk: Crown

Polygamous leader should have pursued legal validation, not assurances from government officals.

Adittional terrain to open at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The main run, along with several others, will be open this weekend

Kimberley Nature Park launches new video

The Kimberley Nature Park Society has launched a new video, an Introduction… Continue reading

Month

Dancer of the Month December 2017 Sienna Fooks Sienna is 11 years… Continue reading

News recap: Kimberley

Watch: A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Debt-to-household-income ratio rises in third quarter

Total household credit market debt grew to $2.11 trillion in the third quarter

B.C. Mountie told to resign after texting teenage sex assault victim

RCMP documents say Const. Brian Eden sent sexually inappropriate photos to 17-year-old girl

Family doctors should learn to treat addiction, not shun patients: scientist

B.C. Centre on Substance Use’s Dr. Evan Wood said efforts underway to change addiction medicine image

Meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Okanagan

Five cases in last six months among 15- to 19-year-olds, including one in Vernon

Province rejects Ajax mine in Kamloops

KGHM Ajax had proposed a 1,700-hectare open-pit copper and gold mine, just southwest of Kamloops

Border officers rally at B.C.’s Peace Arch

CBSA employees tire of ‘lack of respect’

FCC votes along party lines to end ‘net neutrality’

Move rolls back restrictions that keep big providers from blocking services they don’t like

Family of Vancouver Island RCMP officer killed by drunk driver sues

Lawsuit seeks financial compensation from Kenneth Jacob Fenton

Most Read