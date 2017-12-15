Dancer of the Month

December 2017

Sienna Fooks

Sienna is 11 years old and attends Kimberley Independent School. Sienna is in her 1st year of lessons and is currently taking classes in Jazz, Street Jazz and Lyrical at our Kimberley studio location. Her other interests include guitar, singing and swimming. For her efforts Sienna will receive gift cards from Grubstake Pizza, Dairy Queen Cranbrook, Itunes and Kootenay Dance Academy 2018 Summer Dance Intensive. Sienna will also have the chance to be named “Dancer of the Year” at Kootenay Dance Academy’s year end production in May. With this title, the winner will receive a scholarship from Artistic Director Leslie Lindberg to help further their dance education. Congratulations Sienna!