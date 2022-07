This year the show will be at the Civic Centre

It’s a rare summer weekend in Kimberley where there’s nothing to do. Coming up this weekend is the Motor Mountain Nationals Car Show.

The show is at a different location this year, the Civic Centre.

Friday night is pre-registration from 8pm-11pm. Live music and a beer garden. Saturday is the ca show from 9am-3pm, with a barbecue and vendors.

Motor Mountain has in the past attracted a huge variety of classic vehicles, so don’t miss this opportunity to take a look.