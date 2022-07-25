Motor Mountain Nationals in Kimberley

The Motor Mountain Nationals car show was held in Kimberley this past weekend.

Friday night’s band was “The Black Diamond Band” for the Pre-registragtion of the car show.

Title Sponsor” Archer Properties on behalf of the Central Watkins development

98 Cars Were present

Motor Mountain thanks Save On Foods and The Sullivan Pub for the generous support. And of course the valuable volunteers: Kim Cox, Tristan, Jamie, Brian Conn, Ali and John, without volunteers events don’t happen, so thank you very much!

Best in Show: Rick Orza 1936 Whie COE

2nd: Brian Haigh 1967 Dodge Dart

3rd: Scott Roberts T-Bird

4th: Douglas Lowes 1965 Cobra Shelby

50/50 Draw Winner: Jamie Evans $96.00