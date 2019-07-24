Motor Mountain Nationals in Kimberley this weekend

Kimberley’s summer festivals continue non-stop, with the Motor Mountain Nationals up this weekend.

Motor Mountain’s car show has been growing each year, and attracting more and more people as well.

Organizer Karen Cetinski says she expects about 150 car this weekend. All will be parked on Howard Street and Deer Park Avenue on Saturday from 10 am. to 3 p.m. and the public is invited out to kick some tires and talk cars.

“I’m expecting the same amount of people as last year, if not more,” Cetinski said. “We’ve had more car clubs calling, more people from Idaho and Montana.”

It all starts Friday night with a street party at the Centre 64 parking lot. There will be live entertainment provided.

Before the show begins on Saturday morning, there will a Driver Appreciation pancake and coffee breakfast at the Elks, beginning at 8:30 a.m. If you brought a car, you’re eligible for a free breakfast. Cetinski said the decision was made to do the breakfast rather than goodie bags this year.

“It’s more social, the car guys can sit and get to know each before the show.”

Motor Mountain will have parkers available to help place the cars on the street prior to 10 a.m.

Then the public is invited to come down and see what’s on display.

Other fun events planned on Saturday include the pin up show at 1 p.m. and the evening wrap up party from 6 to 12 at the old grey garage on Boundary Street. The beer garden for the Saturday event are 19 plus. No minors allowed.

At 8 p.m Saturday night, it’s time for the Motor Meltdown. At this events, engines are run without oil and gas, and bets are taken as to when they will quit running. Good fun and a chance to win a bit of cash.

“It’s a different crowd than we get for other festivals,” Cetinski. “It’s car lovers and their families, people talking about cars. It’s a great community, family event. I’d like to thank Power Paving. They are our marquee sponsor and they’ve really stepped up this year.”

For more information on the coming weekend, call Karen at 250-427-8709 or email info@rockymountainevents.ca