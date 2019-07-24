Motor Mountain Nationals in Kimberley this weekend

Kimberley’s summer festivals continue non-stop, with the Motor Mountain Nationals up this weekend.

Motor Mountain’s car show has been growing each year, and attracting more and more people as well.

Organizer Karen Cetinski says she expects about 150 car this weekend. All will be parked on Howard Street and Deer Park Avenue on Saturday from 10 am. to 3 p.m. and the public is invited out to kick some tires and talk cars.

“I’m expecting the same amount of people as last year, if not more,” Cetinski said. “We’ve had more car clubs calling, more people from Idaho and Montana.”

It all starts Friday night with a street party at the Centre 64 parking lot. There will be live entertainment provided.

Before the show begins on Saturday morning, there will a Driver Appreciation pancake and coffee breakfast at the Elks, beginning at 8:30 a.m. If you brought a car, you’re eligible for a free breakfast. Cetinski said the decision was made to do the breakfast rather than goodie bags this year.

“It’s more social, the car guys can sit and get to know each before the show.”

Motor Mountain will have parkers available to help place the cars on the street prior to 10 a.m.

Then the public is invited to come down and see what’s on display.

Other fun events planned on Saturday include the pin up show at 1 p.m. and the evening wrap up party from 6 to 12 at the old grey garage on Boundary Street. The beer garden for the Saturday event are 19 plus. No minors allowed.

At 8 p.m Saturday night, it’s time for the Motor Meltdown. At this events, engines are run without oil and gas, and bets are taken as to when they will quit running. Good fun and a chance to win a bit of cash.

“It’s a different crowd than we get for other festivals,” Cetinski. “It’s car lovers and their families, people talking about cars. It’s a great community, family event. I’d like to thank Power Paving. They are our marquee sponsor and they’ve really stepped up this year.”

For more information on the coming weekend, call Karen at 250-427-8709 or email info@rockymountainevents.ca

 

Previous story
Countdown starts to 2020 BC Summer Games

Just Posted

Motor Mountain Nationals in Kimberley this weekend

Kimberley’s summer festivals continue non-stop, with the Motor Mountain Nationals up this… Continue reading

We’re in a climate emergency, let’s act like it Wayne Stetski, M.P. (Kootenay – Columbia)

One of the issues I hear about most frequently from constituents is… Continue reading

A great weekend of soccer at JulyFest tournament

The annual JulyFest Soccer Tournament had another successful year with teams from… Continue reading

Know it All: Summer entertainment in Kimberley Cranbrook

Cranbrook Arts The featured artist this month in the gallery at Cranbrook… Continue reading

Neither rain nor cold can stop Kimberley’s JulyFest

JulyFest attendees managed to ‘Get Festy’ despite the rain and cold, says… Continue reading

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Northern B.C. double homicide, suspicious death: A timeline of what we know

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

B.C. teacher suspended for professional misconduct

Grade 8 shop teacher admits to use of vulgar language and profanities toward students

B.C. wine industry legend Harry McWatters dies

Among his accomplishments, McWatters founded the province’s first estate winery, Sumac Ridge Estate

Provincial health body refuses to release full findings of cancer triage system audit

Information and Privacy Commissioner asked to review redactions

Southern resident killer whale died of blunt trauma, likely from ship

J34 was found more than two years ago near Sechelt, but the necropsy findings have now been released

B.C. rail crossing death highlights risks for people in wheelchairs: watchdog

Transportation Safety Board points to ‘persistent risks faced by persons using assistive devices’

B.C. teens wanted in double homicide, suspicious death spotted in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were thought to have been seen in the Gillam area

Nelson’s net-zero ready house is a glimpse into B.C.’s future

One local builder set out to construct the province’s ideal energy efficient home

Most Read