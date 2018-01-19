Mountain City Travel wins award

The Kootenay region can be proud to include Mountain City Travel, located in Kimberley, to its’ roster of award winning businesses.

Mountain City Travel was among the best of the best from Canada and the United States invited to attend Playa Hotels & Resorts Spotlight Awards

at the Hyatt Ziva Resort in Puerto Vallarta Mexico this past weekend.

“Our incredibly dedicated Travel Consultants Heike Giguere, Kim Murphy and Jennifer Waugh have taken the Agency from the Kootenay’s finest to winning a National Award!

We were thrilled to receive an invitation to this prestigious event and over-the-moon to be recognized as Canada’s Most Improved Agency,” states Agency owner Diane Manson.

Freddie Marsh, Business Development Manager of Western Canada for Playa Resorts congratulates the team at Mountain City Travel for achieving top 10 status in Western Canada (BC to Manitoba)

and receiving Most Improved Agency Award in Canada for Playa Hotels & Resorts. “These impressive achievements are the direct result of hard work, product knowledge and a commitment

to offer their clients the best all-inclusive option in the industry.”

Playa Hotels & Resorts owns and operates luxury all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. The Playa brands are Hyatt Ziva and Zilara, Panama Jack Resorts,

The Royal Playa del Carmen and the Sanctuary Cap Cana.

Located in Kimberley, Mountain City Travel has been handcrafting travel for their loyal following and new clients for almost 35 years.