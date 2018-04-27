NAIT students participated in the first geology tour of the season at Sullivan Mine & Railway Historical Society to utilize the new Core Shack display. (Submitted file).

NAIT students first to tour Core Shack

Professor Carolyn Kelly from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) and some of her students participated in the first geology tour at the Sullivan Mine & Railway Historical Society to utilize the new Core Shack display.

“Fitting that they would be the first as NAIT has done probably six geology tours with our resident geologist, Paul Ransom, without whom there would be no Core Shack,” said Sharon Henry of KUMR. “The students were also able to tour the Underground with our miner, Bill Roberts, and the Powerhouse as well. Kristi Medig and Rohanna Gibson were also on hand to help with the tour.”

Previous story
33rd annual Kootenay Children’s Festival
Next story
Remembering those who lost their lives on the job

Just Posted

NAIT students first to tour Core Shack

Professor Carolyn Kelly from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) and… Continue reading

East Kootenay-Columbia establishing Community Investment Co-op

Kimberley-Cranbrook is one of four sub-regions to participate.

Prescribed burn underway, smoke visible through Friday

Paul Rodgers A prescribed burn is underway near the ?Aq’am community, after… Continue reading

Four caribou left in South Purcells herd

A dire situation, says Wildsight

Kimberley’s Devon Langelaar commits to University of Arizona Wildcats

Josh Lockhart Kimberley Dynamiters’ Devon Langelaar has committed to the University of… Continue reading

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Good fire, bad fire: the benefits of prescribed burning

Ian Adams – Outreach Coordinator, Rocky Mountain Trench Ecosystem Restoration Program. The… Continue reading

Missing Justin Beaver returns to B.C. parks staff

A teaching tool used by the Fraser Valley Regional District goes missing

Servers used by Islamic State propaganda sites seized in Canada

Europe and U.S. also part of two-day operation aimed at tracking down radicals

Cosby could spend rest of life in prison

Bill Cosby could be headed to prison at age 80 for sexual assault for the rest of his life

Broncos tribute concert to attract more than 30 NHLers

Tribute concert in Saskatoon tonight for the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team

NAFTA talks hold Foreign Affairs Minister in Washington, substitute heads to NATO summit

NAFTA talks keeping Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, sends substitute to NATO summit

Britain gives long-lost Franklin expedition ships to Canada, Inuit

Deeds to HMS Erebus and HMS Terror signed over to Canada and Inuit Heritage Trust

Most Read