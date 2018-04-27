NAIT students first to tour Core Shack

NAIT students participated in the first geology tour of the season at Sullivan Mine & Railway Historical Society to utilize the new Core Shack display. (Submitted file).

Professor Carolyn Kelly from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) and some of her students participated in the first geology tour at the Sullivan Mine & Railway Historical Society to utilize the new Core Shack display.

“Fitting that they would be the first as NAIT has done probably six geology tours with our resident geologist, Paul Ransom, without whom there would be no Core Shack,” said Sharon Henry of KUMR. “The students were also able to tour the Underground with our miner, Bill Roberts, and the Powerhouse as well. Kristi Medig and Rohanna Gibson were also on hand to help with the tour.”