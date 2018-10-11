Nature Park Society – Annual Larch Hike

Enjoy the fall colours

For the Bulletin

You are invited by the Nature Park Society to join them on the annual Golden Larch Hike on Sunday, October 14th, with two hiking options. You can choose to meet at the Nordic Centre at 9:00am for a mainly flat eight kilometre round trip lasting about four hours. Or you can meet at the Mathew Creek junction with St.Mary Road (6.8km) at 9:30 am for a short car-pool, then a moderate four kilometre round trip for approximately three hours. Both parties will meet at Dipper Lake where you can walk across the grasses and sedges on the receding lake, watch for the waterfowl which have not yet migrated, and explore a clonal colony of Trembling Aspen. You can then decide which way to walk out. These Nature Park Society hikes are suitable for all walkers.

We have two Larch species in this area and the Alpine or Lyle’s Larch up at the higher elevations have almost finished showing off their brilliant golden shade on their twisted branches. They are already covered with a dusting of snow. Down in the lower valleys where we live, we are surrounded by the tall, stately Western Larch and at this time of year they are at their golden best, interspersed with the different green shades of the pines and firs. The various willows, aspens and shrubs add to the colour mix with their yellow and red fall hues. Both of our Larch species shed their colourful needles in the fall and leave us with a golden carpet to hike on before the frost arrives.

Join us at one of our starting points for this last chance to catch the colours on a hike to Dipper lake before the wind and frost strips the needles and leaves for another year. Come prepared to enjoy the outdoors with suitable clothing for the weather and your refreshment snacks.

Bring your dog on the Larch Hike.

Alice Geisser becomes Kimberley’s latest cenetarian

