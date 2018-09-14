New coat of paint on historic schoolhouse

The Kimberley District Heritage Society just completed the Exterior Painting of the Old Marysville Schoolhouse with funding assistance from CBT Built Heritage Program, Kootenay Savings Community Foundation and the B.C. Retired Teachers’ Heritage Committee Grant. Thanks to Riemann Painting for a job well done. The 108 year old building is in fine shape and is located on the present Marysville Elementary School grounds. To book a tour contact 250-427-7510 or 250-427-3126.