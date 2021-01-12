Fish Face. Gina Ebelher.

New exhibit at Centre 64 Kimberley

For the Bulletin

The new open art exhibition called “COVID-19 Unframed” is up in the gallery at Centre 64 and in the online gallery and online shop until January 30th. Some artwork was created with a COVID-19 theme in mind, and some was just created during the COVID-19 pandemic. Let me share some information about a special COVID-19 art project that’s particularly cool and involves crazy dolls (who doesn’t like those, right?!).

About The Dolls – by Andrea Revoy

The experience of making these dolls during the first COVID-19 lock down in April 2020 was one of challenge, fun and connection. It was challenging to add on to someone’s work, to let go of judgment and fear and just create, but never obscure the work that came before. The results were outrageous, ridiculous, fun and more than the sum of the parts.

Based on the “Exquisite Corpse” game fashionable in the 1920’s and 30’s, we each took a turn adding to the “dolls” that each of us had made. For example, Round one, we each made a doll body and head, out of any material we wanted, exchanged and then each person added predetermined parts, exchanged again and then embellishments are added until all four of us had a turn with each doll.

Round two we each designed hips and legs before passing them on for more predetermined parts and then the last person added the embellishments.

Round three, we each made four sets of predetermined parts and then had a mystery exchange for more parts which we then had to make sense of while trying to assemble and then embellish to bring it all together. Trying to make random body parts fit together was probably the most challenging aspect and the embellishment the most fun.

The only parameters that we had was that it had to fit in a shoe box, materials and objects had to come from our stash and each doll had a 72 hour quarantine after the parking lot exchange.

We connected with laughter and early morning cocktails during our FaceTime calls, physically distanced, strange parking lot rendezvous, and also while trying to figure out how to connect the doll parts! Having a creative outlet helped us get out of bed, do our hair and have something on the calendar to look forward to. As a result of this collaboration, the four of us feel a lot closer as friends with a better understanding of ourselves and each other than we did before COVID-19.

You can pay these 12 amazing dolls a visit in the gallery at Centre 64. We’re open Tuesdays through Saturday from 1 to 5 PM.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Big Head MacDuff. Becca Musso

Previous story
Dynamiters salute long time volunteer Randy Dean
Next story
East Kootenay SPCA celebrates $50K milestone with recycling program

Just Posted

FILE - A traveler wears a mask as she waits for her flight in Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic created winners and losers in the business world. Wall Street recovered after March, even though Main Street is still struggling. As few people traveled, the airline industry needed billions of dollars in aid from the government and is still threatening to lay off workers.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
67 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, no new deaths

895 COVID-19 cases are active, 37 individuals are hospital, nine in critical care

Kimberley Alpine Resort’s main chairlift will remain out of commission until at least Sunday according to the most recent release from the resort. Photo courtesy of Kimberley Alpine Resort.
KAR’s main chairlift could be back up and running by Sunday

In the latest update issued Jan. 12 from Kimberley Alpine Resort, regarding… Continue reading

Regional District of North Okanagan recycling bin. (File Photo) Regional District of North Okanagan recycling bin. (File Photo)
Kimberley to have curbside recycling by this summer

Kimberley residents may be enjoying curb-side recycling services as soon as the… Continue reading

Tea Cup Fairy. Andrea Revoy.
New exhibit at Centre 64 Kimberley

For the Bulletin The new open art exhibition called “COVID-19 Unframed” is… Continue reading

Pictured are Volunteer Tom Blom (left) SPCA Manager Christy King (middle) and Volunteer Jack Selman (right) on Thursday, January 7, 2021. This date marks the one year anniversary of Blom and Selman taking over the recycling program at the East Kootenay SPCA branch. In just one year, the local branch raised over $50,000 through the program. (East Kootenay SPCA file)
East Kootenay SPCA celebrates $50K milestone with recycling program

In just one year, the local branch raised over $50,000 through their recycling program

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Campbell River courthouse. Google maps
Listening to podcast off phone app while driving not distracted driving, B.C. judge rules

Campbell River man appeals ticket, saying he was not touching the phone while podcast played

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

The number, 310-MHSU (6478), makes navigating community support simpler and easier for those who need it. (Pixabay photo)
New mental health, substance use support line available in Interior Health region

The service first launched in the South Okanagan in the fall

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found John Albert Buchanan, accused in the September 2017 murder of Richard Sitar in Nanaimo, not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)
Man found guilty of manslaughter in bludgeoning death in Nanaimo

Verdict comes down in John Albert Buchanan’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

Patricia Smuga is the founder and editor of Freya, a new magazine featuring non-fiction work by women writers in the Kootenays. Photo: Tyler Harper
New Kootenay magazine provides spotlight for women writers

Freya launched last month across the region

x
First snow survey of season says snow packs close to normal in Kootenays

East Kootenay slightly under; West right on the norm

Most Read