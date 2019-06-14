New JulyFest event: The Moustache Dache

JulyFest is sneaking up on Kimberley quickly, and if you are a running fan you might want to consider training for a new event this year, The Mountain Moustache Dache.

The run will be held Sunday, July 21 at 9:30 a.m., and you can register right up to race day, although you will receive a discount for early registration.

The Dache will offer two distances — five and ten K — and will be run on the Lois Creek Trails, starting and finishing at the JulyFest grounds at Centennial Park.

This race is all about fun. Runs will be timed, aid stations will be available, and there will food and entertainment at the finish line. A reminder that this is a cup free race, so runners are expected to bring their own water bottles.

The moustache theme, says race director Robyn Ostlund, is a little throw back to old school JulyFest and Happy Hans.

And all the fun is for a good cause. Proceeds will go to Outrun Rare and the Rare Disease Foundation. One in 12 Canadians live with a rare disease, Ostlund says, and she hopes to support locals who live with a rare disease.

“This race was a joint idea between myself and Karen Cetinski of the Kimberley Chamber of Commerce,” Ostlund said. “The idea was born from the desire to bring some good healthy, family fun to Julyfest and to encourage our community to get out and move more and that’s what I do best! One of my goals is to really involve the communities of Cranbrook and Kimberley and to make this race an experience for all the runners, not just another race!”

