Military Ames veterans installed the new memorial plaques in the park last week. Photo submitted

New memorial plaques installed at Veterans Memorial Park in Kimberley

Plaques were stolen last June

Veterans and Military Ames members have been very busy this past week giving the Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Kimberley its annual spring cleanup. The park is looking great, and you may have noticed that the memorial plaques are back in place on the boulders that line the perimeter of the park.

A little less than a year ago, the memorial plaques, 13 in all, were stolen from the park, which devastated the veterans and the people who had donated the plaques. The persons responsible were never caught.

Last September the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) reached out to Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames and offered to donate the cost of replacing the plaques.

“It was so sad to hear about this senseless act of vandalism,” said CUPE BC Secretary-Treasurer Trevor Davies. “Objects can be replaced, but these memorials were more than objects, they represented the lives sacrificed by Canadians, and the families who lost loved ones as a result.”

The donation amounted to over $10,000 and this week the plaques were installed.

“It was a bigger job than we thought at first,” Postnikoff said. “All the grommets were in a different place and we had to re-drill all the holes. But the work is now done and Postnikoff invites the community to come down and enjoy the park.

“We will be holding an Act of Remembrance Ceremony on June 17,” she said. “At that time, a representative from CUPE will be rededicating the park.”

Postnikoff asks all those who enjoy the park to “Please remember this is sacred ground. We strongly discourage bicycles, skateboards, dogs and sidewalk chalk.”

READ: Memorial plaques stolen from Kimberley Veterans Park

READ: CUPE makes major donation to Military Ames in Kimberley


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about Mother’s Day?
Next story
Selkirk Secondary presents Governor General’s Award

Just Posted

Kimberley City Hall. Bulletin file
City of Kimberley to support grant application for Food Security Action Plan

Zoe Dancer, 2021-2022 Governor General Award winner from Selkirk, accepts the award from Principal Clint Dolgopol. Photo submitted
Selkirk Secondary presents Governor General’s Award

Military Ames veterans installed the new memorial plaques in the park last week. Photo submitted
New memorial plaques installed at Veterans Memorial Park in Kimberley

(File photo)
One in custody after aggravated assault