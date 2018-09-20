New pastor for a new church

For the Bulletin

Change is rarely easy, but it is often good. Two churches in Kimberley have experienced big changes over the last year and are taking a moment to celebrate. Kimberley Pentecostal Church and Holy Cross Lutheran have come together and are thankful to announce the installation of their new pastor, Evan Fletcher, this Sunday at 10 a.m. at their Howard Street location.

Kimberley Pentecostal Church, which used to be a few minutes out of town on Highway 95A, was in a state of transition, looking for a new pastor and wanting to be located in the heart of Kimberley. Thankfully, Holy Cross Lutheran was also looking for a new minister and were willing to welcome the Pentecostal Church, who was able to purchase the building at 105 Howard Street and provide a pastor.

New pastor, Evan Fletcher says, “It’s unusual for churches with different traditions to join together, but it is very exciting to focus on our common desire to be a community that loves God and loves others over and above any particular way of doing things. It is a wonderful thing to get to be a part of a moment like this and we are ready to welcome others into a journey of discovering the life that God has for them. We are also planning to unveil a new name in the near future as we are no longer the same church as we were before – something new is beginning here.”

Evan, with his wife Sandra and two children Mackenzie and Logan, recently moved here from Williams Lake, BC and are excited to be in Kimberley.

“We are looking forward to putting down roots. So far, we have really enjoyed exploring some of the trails and all the amazing events Kimberley has to offer. It is a big change for us and for the church, but we are excited about all the great adventures ahead.”

If you are looking for a church or would like to explore what it means to be part of a faith community – we would love to meet you. We welcome everyone to visit us for our family worship gathering that starts at 10 on Sunday mornings.