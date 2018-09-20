Pastor Even Fletcher, with wife Sandra and children Mackenzie and Logan. Submitted file.

New pastor for a new church

Kimberley Pentecostal Church and Holy Cross Lutheran have come together

For the Bulletin

Change is rarely easy, but it is often good. Two churches in Kimberley have experienced big changes over the last year and are taking a moment to celebrate. Kimberley Pentecostal Church and Holy Cross Lutheran have come together and are thankful to announce the installation of their new pastor, Evan Fletcher, this Sunday at 10 a.m. at their Howard Street location.

Kimberley Pentecostal Church, which used to be a few minutes out of town on Highway 95A, was in a state of transition, looking for a new pastor and wanting to be located in the heart of Kimberley. Thankfully, Holy Cross Lutheran was also looking for a new minister and were willing to welcome the Pentecostal Church, who was able to purchase the building at 105 Howard Street and provide a pastor.

New pastor, Evan Fletcher says, “It’s unusual for churches with different traditions to join together, but it is very exciting to focus on our common desire to be a community that loves God and loves others over and above any particular way of doing things. It is a wonderful thing to get to be a part of a moment like this and we are ready to welcome others into a journey of discovering the life that God has for them. We are also planning to unveil a new name in the near future as we are no longer the same church as we were before – something new is beginning here.”

Evan, with his wife Sandra and two children Mackenzie and Logan, recently moved here from Williams Lake, BC and are excited to be in Kimberley.

“We are looking forward to putting down roots. So far, we have really enjoyed exploring some of the trails and all the amazing events Kimberley has to offer. It is a big change for us and for the church, but we are excited about all the great adventures ahead.”

If you are looking for a church or would like to explore what it means to be part of a faith community – we would love to meet you. We welcome everyone to visit us for our family worship gathering that starts at 10 on Sunday mornings.

Previous story
B.C. couple plans sustainable, zero-waste life in the Shuswap

Just Posted

New pastor for a new church

Kimberley Pentecostal Church and Holy Cross Lutheran have come together

Basin sees increased support from the Trust

$57 million in benefits delivered through 65 programs and initiatives last year

Jumbo’s legal boondoggle continues

Province appealing the BC Supreme Court decision

Local writer pens Viking Lullaby

Local business owner Michelle Forbes has a passion for viking history, as… Continue reading

BC Liberal leader Wilkinson visits Kimberley

BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson was in Kimberley as part of a… Continue reading

VIDEO: Messages of hope, encouragement line bars of B.C. bridge

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

The longest week: Carolinas worn out by Florence

Frustration and sheer exhaustion are building as thousands of people wait to go home seven days after the storm began battering the coast.

Vancouver councillors move ahead with policy for duplexes on detached home lots

Mayor Gregor Robertson says the decision is another step toward adding homes in the city for the so-called “missing middle.”

Canada’s goal is to play in a medal game at World Cup in Spain

The 2014 women’s world basketball championships were a coming out party for Canada.

Following review, military police reopening 23 ‘unfounded’ sexual assault cases

That rate was higher than most civilian police forces.

World Anti-Doping Agency reinstates Russia

There was no mention of Russia publicly accepting a state-sponsored conspiracy to help its athletes win Olympic medals by doping.

Nanaimo’s Tilray pot stock continues rising, firm now worth more than $21 billion US

The B.C. company’s shares have risen more than 1,000 % since its initial public offering in July

Fresh-faced Flames fend off Canucks 4-1

Vancouver drops second straight NHL exhibition contest

VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Campbell River resident captures entangled deer on camera

Most Read