New Year’s Eve at KAR

By Corey Bullock
JOSH LOCKHART As much of a tradition as opening presents and celebrating… Continue reading
The top news stories in Kimberley from January 2017 to December 2017
Update: The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The top news stories in Kimberley from January 2017 to December 2017
Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John
Eligible homeowners must apply for the grant each year. To be eligible, the home must be used as the owner’s principal residence
Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland
Ivan Henry files response to civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted five women
Boyle faces charges including sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement.
Bower’s grandson and Leafs president Shanahan to pay tribute to late goalie
Dubé scores one goal in quarter-final win over Switzerland at 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship
The top news stories in Kimberley from January 2017 to December 2017
By Corey Bullock