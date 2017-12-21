Trails will be lit with torch lights on New Year’s Eve (Nordic Club file).

The highly anticipated New Year’s Eve Torchlight Ski event is quickly approaching.

On December 31, from 7p.m. to 10p.m. enjoy an evening of food, friends and torch-lit skiing around the three kilometre loop at the Kimberley Nordic Club.

Admission is by donation, with proceeds supporting Kimberley Nordic Racers. Appetizers, treats and hot beverages will be available.

If you are interested in going, but don’t have the proper equiptment, the Kimberley Nordic club now offers ski rentals. They have easy to use Salomon Step-in bindings, boots and poles for rent. $35 for a full day, including trail fees and $25 for a half day (three hours), including trail fees. Note, there are no children’s sizes available at this time.

Rentals can be signed out between 9:30a.m. and 4p.m. at the Kimberley Nordic Club (must have Visa or Mastercard and a valid Drivers Lisence).

For more information visit their website at kimberleynordic.org or send them an email at kimberleynordic@gmail.com.