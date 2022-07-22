New zero-waste business for Kimberley/Cranbrook will come to you

Zero-waste shopping is a concept that enables customers to live a more zero waste lifestyle through eliminating packaging and encouraging the use of containers from home to fill and refill with bulk wholefoods, natural beauty and cleaning products.

Kimberley already has a zero-waste market, Full-Fill on Wallinger Avenue and now a new business is taking it a step further. Lindsay Sackett has created Travelling top-Ups Mobile Refillery.

Sackett has an ebike and a trailer and she will come to your home in Kimberley, Cranbrook and parts in between to deliver and refill products at your home.

Travelling Top-Ups not only offers products for refill, but also carries a range of other locally sourced, safe, and sustainable products such as shampoo bars, hand soap and cleaning concentrates, and household accessories like spray bottles and dish scrubbers.

After browsing the Travelling Top-Ups online shop (https://www.travellingtopups.com/), customers who place an order will receive it at their doorstep the very next day, Monday through Saturday, providing they live between Kimberley and Cranbrook. Customers are invited to leave their containers outside their delivery address to be filled with the product they purchased, but can also select to have their order delivered in reusable containers for a small deposit.

