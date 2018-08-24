News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Submitted by: Marilee Quist

This year has been a strange one in my gardens. In the nineteen years I have been growing both hardy shrub roses and hybrid tea roses, I have never seen infestations of aphids like I have seen this year. Within the shrub rose clusters of flowers, the aphids have taken over, followed by the small ants that I presume are herding the aphids and milking them. So I not only have to get rid of the aphids, I must deal with the ants as well. Spraying the flower clusters and the individual new shoots and flowers on both sets of roses has become a daily habit.

However, aside from the aphid problem, all the other perennials are in their glory. I marvel at what hot sun and some water can do in a garden. In late July I started harvesting my hybrid high oil content lavender for drying, and new shoots keep coming up and producing wonderful smelling blooms. I definitely am getting a bumper crop this year, and a plus is that the deer don’t like lavender – at least not so far, and I’ve had lavender for at least 12 years. There are several English-French high oil content varieties that have in the past been available locally, one is “Phenomenal” (Lavendula x intermedia ‘Niko’), another is “Provence” (Lavendula x intermedia), both good performers with long stems and long flowers. Thanks to the heat this summer, I have also had a bumper crop of my favourite “Juliette” tomatoes.

In my recent on-line browsing, I discovered that Agriculture Canada has revised the plant hardiness zones, and it would appear that Kimberley and Cranbrook have been upgraded to Zone 5a. However, I am going to be careful when shopping for perennials and shrubs, as where I live in Marysville is quite open and not heavily treed, which could make a difference to anything new I might buy and plant. However, I have been growing Crocosmia (rated Zone 5) for years and they have multiplied every year. They are a favourite of hummingbirds.

Early in August I visited friends in Vancouver for a week; as always, it was wonderful to come home to one of the better kept secrets of BC, our own little spot in Paradise – Kimberley! It’s nice to get away, but after the big city, I know we chose the right place to live when we moved to Kimberley nearly 20 years ago.

August 21st was the date of our annual barbecue. We had an excellent turnout and everyone had a wonderful time, thanks to our hosts this year. They are very good at making people feel welcome and are the ultimate hosts. I don’t think any of us really wanted to leave!

Our hosts have been working on re-arranging their tiered garden beds the last couple of years (tall plants in the back, short plants in the front – you don’t realize how big plants get until they’ve been in the ground 2-3 years). Their garden beds, with the plants moved and the tiers mulched look amazing. I went through the same exercise two summers in a row and know how frustrating it can be when the shorter plants are hidden behind the taller plants.

We have a new venue for our meetings in 2018-2019. We will be meeting at Garden View Village in the Social Room. We hope this will be a win-win situation for both our club members and any residents of Garden View who would like to join us. We’ll take a break in December and have our annual Christmas pot-luck social, then resume meetings in February.

We welcome anyone who would like to learn more about gardening in Kimberley, whether you are new to gardening or new to the Kimberley area. The Garden Club meets monthly. During the summer months starting around 6:30 pm, we tour 2 or 3 member gardens on the third Tuesday of the month, enjoy the gardens, get new ideas or offer planting and gardening advice. For more information on our meetings call Marilee at 250-427-0527 or e-mail at marileeq@shaw.ca. We also have a website at http://www.kootenaygardening.com. Click on Garden Clubs, then Kimberley Garden Club.

Happy Garden Planning and Planting!

August 22, 2018