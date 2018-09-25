News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Marilee Quist

I always get a little nostalgic at this time of year – summer is over (for the most part), fall is here and soon it will be winter. The change of the seasons is nice, but I will miss the summer weather. I discovered just how much fall blooming crocus (Colchicum) can multiply when I dug up two clumps recently that had been planted about 18 years ago. I had discovered them on a fall walk in 1998, the year we moved here, and was fascinated by them. Of course, I had to have some for my gardens! One of the clumps I dug up had over 38 bulbs tightly packed together. I replanted seven or eight and gave the rest away to various garden club members. They are deer resistant and provide a bright spot of pink or white in the fall and last until the frost has killed the flowers. In the spring, the bulbs send up tall green foliage, which in turn feeds the bulbs when the foliage dies back in mid August.

I decided that I had better bring my four house plants that enjoyed the summer sun on our back deck inside before the frost got them. My Bougainvillea absolutely loved the sun, blooming a deep magenta and for most of the summer was almost completely covered with flowers. The manicured rosemary, a potted lavender and a giant pink geranium also loved the sun. The back deck now looks a little naked without the plants.

I have been doing a little fall cleanup in between rain showers, clipping off dead flowers and getting plants ready for overwintering. My baskets are still blooming, so I will leave them be until we get a really hard frost that kills them. I find late summer and early fall is a good time to reassess my garden beds – what needs to be moved in the spring, what needs to be divided, what needs to be removed – and to do some major weeding before the ground freezes. I used to cut my perennials way back in the fall, then I would do another cleanup in the spring. On the advice of a friend, I now just deadhead in the fall, leaving the plant stalks to catch the snow and provide insulation to the plant roots over the winter. I don’t cut back the dead stalks in the spring until I see new growth coming up.

The garden club resumed our indoor meetings on September 18th in our new venue – the Social Room at Garden View Village. We are hoping that some of the residents will come and join us and share any gardening knowledge they have with us. One of our agenda items was the Kimberley Community Greenhouse, and how we could become involved and help support it. Some of our members showed up September 21st for a work party and there will be another one on Friday, September 28th starting at 9 a.m., with a general meeting the evening of September 28th starting at 7 p.m. at the greenhouse. The greenhouse is located at the end of Church Street next to Lions Manor. For people who like to garden and need a place to start seeds early or who don’t have a place to grow vegetables, the greenhouse is there for people to use. Like any garden, it needs some maintenance to make it ready for the next growing season. The garden club has visited the greenhouse several times since it was built, and this year, we noticed a lot of improvements – like a deer fence to protect the plants not grown in the greenhouse. It is a great facility and we are so lucky to have it here in Kimberley for us to use.

We welcome anyone who would like to learn more about gardening in Kimberley, whether you are new to gardening or new to the Kimberley area. The Garden Club meets monthly. During the fall, winter and spring months, we meet from 7-9 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month; during the summer months starting around 6:30 p.m., we tour two or three member gardens, enjoy the gardens, get new ideas or offer planting and gardening advice. For more information on our meetings call Marilee at 250-427-0527 or e-mail at marileeq@shaw.ca. We also have a website at http://www.kootenaygardening.com. Click on Garden Clubs, then Kimberley Garden Club.

Happy Fall Gardening