News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Submitted by: Marilee Quist

In September last year, we moved our meeting to a new location at Garden View Village. We meet in the Social Room, and our meetings are posted in the building. We are hoping that some of the residents will join us for meetings, and share any gardening knowledge that they have acquired over years of experience.

The Garden Club had our last meeting of 2018 on November 20th. The owners of Kootenay Farm to Fork were our guest speakers, and shared how they got started. They now have a store at 223 Cranbrook Street North, selling organic food, some of which is locally made preserves. They also have a delivery route and will deliver to your door. They generously donated a door prize, and left a box of organic vegetables. We wrote our names of slips of paper and drew names to share the produce. Everyone went home with something.

More News from the Garden Club

After the presentation, we dealt with a few business items and passed around a sign-up sheet for our second social event of the year – our annual Christmas social, where spouses and partners are invited to share in the visiting and eating. Our Christmas Social is a finger food only party (no cutlery allowed other than serving utensils) of appetizers and desserts. Everyone has a great time and our members get really creative.

Our first meeting of 2019 will be on February 19th. Shannon Duncan of Purcell Organics will be our guest speaker, and we are all looking forward to what she will be sharing with us. We now have a very enthusiastic Program Coordinator, and she is coming up with some wonderful ideas.

Spring must be around the corner and I hope that I didn’t lose any plants or shrubs when we had that cold snap in November before the snow came to act as an insulator. In Marysville, we certainly didn’t get the snow cover this winter that we experienced last year, so it should be an interesting spring. There are always new varieties of annuals, perennials and shrubs that introduced every year in the spring, and I am looking forward to browsing the local greenhouses if I need to replace shrubs and plants that didn’t survive the winter.

The Garden Club meets the third Tuesday of the month from 7 – 9 pm in the Social Room at Garden View Village. Our annual dues are $10 and cover a family membership. For more information, contact Marilee at marileeq@shaw.ca or at 250-427-0527 and leave a message if there is no answer.

News from the Kimberley Garden Club

