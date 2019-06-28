News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Submitted by Marilee Quist

I am happy to see the rain we have been getting, especially since I managed to get all my planting done before it started getting wet outside. Although it seemed that some plants were a little late getting started, they are more than making up for it now – as are the bane of my existence, the weeds! Last year, I planted what I thought were annual Dusty Miller plants, and much to my surprise, all of them came up this year. The first one that came back to life is huge and starting to bloom. It is a reminder to gardeners not to pull up what you think might be dead – wait until spring and see what happens.

When I first started gardening here, I cut back my perennials in the fall then did a major clean up of dead plant material in the spring. After talking to a gardening friend who pointed out that if I just dead-headed the perennials in the fall to prevent self-seeding, I would save myself a lot of work by just doing a major cleanup in the spring. Also, the dead plant stalks will catch the snow and will help to insulate the roots. Perhaps that’s why my Dusty Miller came back.

We had our first member garden tours on June 18th. Both gardens are relatively new, and having seen them in the development stage, I could see how much creativity and hard work has been put into both gardens. Congratulations go to both gardeners, and thanks so much for sharing! On July 16rd, we will be touring another two member gardens – this time established gardens. However, neither of these two gardens have remained the same as when they were started – gardens never do. I find that we gardeners can’t help moving plants around to different locations. My husband (a non-gardener) once remarked that he thought “perennial” meant that that once a plant went into the ground, it stayed where it was planted. I replied that wasn’t necessarily the case, but that “perennial” meant that it came up again year after year.

With all the new members we have this season, I am looking forward to getting better acquainted with them at the barbecue. It’s really hard to socialize with the person sitting next to you when one is the president and standing up in front of the group! We had a brief discussion at the second garden in June and decided we would go with heavier disposable (and recyclable) plates and glasses at the barbecue this year. The only change is for those attending to bring their own metal cutlery – somehow the plastic stuff just isn’t worth it! As with our Christmas pot luck social, spouses come to the barbecue and get re-acquainted.

We will be back to indoor meetings in September, October and November with our annual Christmas social in December. The Kimberley Garden Club meets the third Tuesday of the month. Our annual membership fee is $10. Newcomers are always welcome. For more information, contact Marilee at marileeq@shaw.ca or at 250-427-0527 and leave a message with your name and phone number if there is no answer.