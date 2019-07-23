Lavender is doing particularly well in this damp weather. Google Image.

News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Submitted by Marilee Quist

While I am glad we are getting rain for our forests, it would be kind of nice to see two or more days in a row of sunshine. However, my hybrid tea roses are loving the cooler damper weather and best of all, the aphids are not camping out on the tea roses this year. Several of my perennials are now taller and bushier than they have ever been, and in speaking with other gardeners, they are experiencing the same thing! My lavender plants have never been so bushy, and some of them are 10 years old or older. I’m amazed at my gardens this year.

We had our second member garden tours on July 16th. Both gardens have been established for close to 20 years, with probably lots of modifications and trial and error along the way. One is in Marysville, the other on the ski hill. Both gardeners have designed their gardens to deal with the climate and the deer. I’m sure that those who were touring through got ideas from both gardens. For sure, there were lots of questions about the names of the plants in both gardens.

After touring the second garden, we had a short meeting, mostly talking about our upcoming annual August barbecue. There were some suggestions around changing how we do the barbecue which were well-received. We also dealt with a couple of old business items.

With all the new members we have this year, I am looking forward to getting better acquainted with them at the barbecue. It’s really hard to socialize with the person sitting next to you when you are the president and standing up in front of the group!

We will be back to indoor meetings in September, October and November with our annual Christmas social in December. The Kimberley Garden Club meets the third Tuesday of the month. Our annual membership fee is $10. Newcomers are always welcome. For more information, contact Marilee at marileeq@shaw.ca or at 250-427-0527 and leave a message with your name and phone number if there is no answer.

