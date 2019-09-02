News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Submitted by Marilee Quist

Many years ago, I was given seeds for what turned out to be very frilly lovely pink annual poppies. This year I was overwhelmed with poppies in places I am positive I did not shake seeds over. As a result, I have been closely watching the seed heads to see when they are about to give up their seeds and have been removing them from the mother plants, as I would rather not have repeat of this year’s crop. Aside from the poppies, all the other plants (including weeds) have been flourishing this year. Many are much taller than they were last year!

We had a good turnout on August 20th for our annual garden club barbecue. The food as usual was delicious and disappeared quickly – no salads or appetizers were left over and most of the desserts disappeared as well. It was really nice to be able to move from group to group and have a visit with everyone who attended. As we were cleaning up, our hostess invited us to tour her current home – positively beautiful with lots of wood used everywhere in the interior. The huge logs that were used were very tasteful and blended well with the decor.

Several of our members also have joined the Kimberley Gardens and Greenhouse up on Church Avenue. They have let me know that periodically there are greenhouse-raised plants for sale at the Greenhouse. It’s a wonderful place to go and browse, and admire the efforts of the volunteers.

Some of our members have also gone on tours put on by the Kootenay Society for Sustainable Living (KSSL) which is located at 2371 Thomason Road in Meadowbrook and are planning on going to additional tours. There will be a Saturday tour on September 28 from 10 am – 2 pm complete with an orientation and overview of the gardening practices, followed by a guided tour of the 7,000 square foot gardens, discussions, and a visual demonstration of the 8 principles of Grow Biointensive mini-farming. Coffee, tea and snacks will be provided as well as a skill building workshop. Garden club members who have gone on one or more of the tours have gained knowledge and enjoyed the experience immensely. More information can be found at http://www.fcebook.com/grow systainability.org or at contact@growsustainability.org or 250-787-2867. I have been told that there are also Tuesday evening tours from 5-7 pm.

Our first meeting back indoors at Garden View Village will be on September 17th and we have a speaker coming from Fort Steele Farms to talk about soil enrichment. We have quite a few new members this year just getting ready to start thinking about what kind of plants that the deer don’t like and do well here in Kimberley and what kind of soil do we have here. When we first moved here, I thought the soil was acidic because of all the pine trees and when I asked, I found out it is alkaline. A lot of areas here have rather poor rocky soil, so learning how to enrich poor soil will be helpful to all of us.

Our Programs Coordinator is hoping we will have the folks from KSSL to come and speak to us at our November 19th meeting. I haven’t heard yet if this has been confirmed. In the meantime, enjoy our lovely fall weather, and the fall-blooming plants around town.

The Kimberley Garden Club meets the third Tuesday of the month. Our annual membership fee is $10. Newcomers are always welcome. For more information, contact Marilee at marileeq@shaw.ca or at 250-427-0527 and leave a message with your name and phone number if there is no answer.

Submitted September 1, 2019