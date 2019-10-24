News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Submitted by Marilee Quist

Well, it’s been an interesting and busy two months! I managed to get all the one-bite tomatoes and the beefsteak tomatoes picked and wrapped in newspaper indoors before the frosty nights hit us, and we’ve certainly been enjoying them! We’ve had rain, snow, sunshine, blooming perennials, freezing temperatures, and now in mid-October, lovely sunny days. Too bad some of the tender annuals got frost bitten!

I managed to get the perennials clipped back below the dying blooms just before we got hit with cold weather. I tried to dig the gladiolas out of the (frozen) soil in the planter, and decided to move all the potted plants to the garage to thaw out before trying to remove the bulbs.

We all enjoyed the information that Sharon and Mike Malmberg, formerly of Fort Steele Farms shared with us at our September meeting. Mike spoke about the soil types in the Rocky Mountain Trench and the difference in soils in the areas closer to the Rocky Mountains and those closer to the Purcell Mountains and how to deal with the soils. Sharon shared her experiences in planting and growing crops at the farm. All of the information was very well presented and much appreciated.

At our October meeting, Jessie Paloposki, the Education and Communications Manager for the East Kootenay Invasive Species Council (EKISC) gave a great presentation on the various invasive type plants, how to deal with them – pull up versus dig out – and how to dispose of them. She invited us to take the booklets identifying the invasive plants for our reference, and talked about what not to plant in our gardens that might be invasive. Jessie also told us about the free app “Report a Weed” that has photos of the various invasive weeds. If an invasive weed is spotted, a photo can be sent to the EKISC.

At our November meeting, the last official meeting of the year, we are looking forward to a presentation by James and Sharon of the Kootenay Society for Sustainable Living (KSSL) in Meadowbrook. They have been growing food plants successfully for two or three years using principles of Grow Biointensive mini farming.

December is the second of our “social” gatherings, where a member hosts a pot luck “finger food” appetizer and dessert social. These are a lot of fun, and spouses who attend have a chance to catch up with what other spouses have been up to since our barbecue in August. Our Christmas social is always well-attended!

We will be starting our meetings and programs up again the third Tuesday in February . Our annual membership fee is $10. Newcomers are always welcome. For more information, contact Marilee at marileeq@shaw.ca or at 250-427-0527 and leave a message with your name and phone number if there is no answer.

