Sharon Coombs and James Christie-Fougere from the Kootenay Society for Sustainable Living were the guest speakers at our November meeting. They are based in Meadowbrook and have been doing Biointensive gardening for the last two years. photo submitted

News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Submitted by Marilee Quist

As I look at the snow-less grass in my Marysville neighbourhood, I think about other late fall weather from previous years, and it seems like we are having a very strange fall. I don’t remember falls where we get snow for a day or so, which then melts from either the sun or rain, and repeats. It makes me wonder what my gardens will look like next spring.

Sharon Coombs and James Christie-Fougere from the Kootenay Society for Sustainable Living were our guest speakers at our November meeting. They are based in Meadowbrook and have been doing Biointensive gardening for the last two years. They both gave excellent presentations on what they are doing, garden-wise, talked about their techniques for getting higher crop yields and what they plan in the future. They have a website – GrowSustainability.Org and if you click on “Our Projects”, there is a wealth of information. Sharon and James offer tours and seminars during the growing season, and I am looking forward to visiting their farming area next year. I believe the garden club members who attended our November 19th meeting came away with a lot of valuable information to try for themselves.

After Sharon and James left, we had a short meeting and talked about our upcoming Christmas Social. This is one of two fun events our garden club puts on during the year, and spouses, partners and/or guests are welcome to enjoy a social evening. At our Christmas Social we have only appetizers and desserts that can be eaten without utensils – that is, “finger foods”. It’s a lot of fun and a chance to chat with everyone until our next meeting in February.

Before we ended the meeting, a member volunteered to run the February meeting, as our current president is stepping down. Next year, we will again be holding our annual plant sale, probably on the last Saturday of May. I have been watching my perennial beds during this year’s growing season, and will have lots of deer resistant ornamental grass and hardy, high oil content young lavender plants as well as deer resistant divisions of perennials that got way too happy this summer.

We will be starting our meetings and programs up again the third Tuesday in February. Our annual membership fee is $10. Newcomers are always welcome. For more information, contact Marilee at marileeq@shaw.ca or at 250-427-0527 and leave a message with your name and phone number if there is no answer.

Submitted November 30, 2019

