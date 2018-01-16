News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Submitted by: Marilee Quist

Wow! Here it is the middle of January, and somehow December seemed to pass so very quickly. It’s time to get the mail order seed catalogues out and drool over all the pictures of healthy growing veggies and flowers as I look out at the depressing snow banks! Well, not quite so depressing because it’s been sunny a lot, and it IS January, so spring WILL be coming sooner or later.

All members and spouses who attended our Christmas social had a great time. For the first time in memory, there were still appetizers and desserts left at the end of the evening. Needless to say, even though there were leftovers, the food was amazing and delicious. Thanks go to our hosts for having us at their house!

In January, we enjoyed a succession of three pots of paper white narcissus and the wonderful scent filled our living room. I have two pots of Amaryllis in the living room now. The first pot has one stalk that has almost finished blooming, with another stalk to come. The second pot is getting ready to bloom with another stalk still growing.

I brought a pot of hyacinths in from my cold storage area, and should check them to see what they’re up to.

This is the time of year that is perfect for planning a garden and going through garden books, such as the series of books published by the late Lois Hole and selecting plants – annuals, perennials, shrubs, grasses, trees – for your garden. Kimberley for the most part is Hardiness Zone 3, with Marysville being more Hardiness Zone 4. Some of the plants in my back, sheltered garden are hardy to Zone 5 (warmer), but have quite happily endured being moved around several times and have continued to bloom for me every year.

This is also a good time if you have a garden that’s getting overgrown to list plants that you want to move to a different location in your gardens and make plans to simplify your current garden beds to make gardening a little easier on yourself, and a good time to list spring chores that need to be done, including lawn maintenance, such as dethatching, aerating and fertilizing. If you have plant divisions from your garden remodelling, just pot them up, keep them watered and donate them to friends or bring them to the Garden Club’s annual May plant sale. We will have posters up around town in May.

A couple of years ago, the Kimberley Garden Club had a guest speaker from the East Kootenay Invasive Species Council to talk to us about identifying invasive plants that might be in our gardens, neighbourhoods, and local fields. As a result I ended up on their mailing list and I just received a link to the new website. I have browsed it and would recommend going to www.ekisc.com and under the Resources and Invasive Species tabs, checking out the BC listed species. There are great pictures to aid in identification. What I understood from our guest speaker was that the Council would also come to a residential property and help the owner identify invasive species and the best way to get rid of them.

The Garden Club will be having Kimberley local Steven Royer of Royer’s Landscaping and Property Maintenance at our February 20th meeting to speak on pruning tips and techniques. We are all looking forward to having him speak.

We welcome anyone who would like to learn more about gardening in Kimberley, whether you are new to gardening or new to the Kimberley area. The Garden Club meets monthly. From October through May, we hold out meetings in the Library at Selkirk High School from 7-9 pm. For more information on our meetings call Marilee at 250-427-0527 or e-mail at nodeerhere@yahoo.ca. We also have a website at http://www.kootenaygardening.com. Click on Garden Clubs, then Kimberley Garden Club.

Happy Garden Planning

February 9. 2018