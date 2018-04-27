News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Submitted by: Marilee Quist

What a difference a month makes! Here in Marysville, my dwarf irises, crocus and a lot of other early spring bulbs are blooming. The deer are having a wonderful time eating things, so I had best gear myself up to spray the foliage and flowers with Bobbex. I noticed yesterday that my tall, fall-blooming sedums are coming up, along with my early peonies and my bleeding heart. Of course, all those nasty little weeds I thought I had rid myself of last fall are coming up also!

My tomatoes under the grow light have reached the stage of desperately needing to be transplanted out of the 6-cell pots I started them in and put in much large pots. The zinnias need transplanting as well, along with the snapdragons.

We had an interesting and informative program at our meeting on April 17th about attracting birds to our gardens, what kind of seeds to put in our feeders, how to sterilize the feeders in the spring. We also were shown several kinds of feeders, which were also for sale. We welcomed two new members to our garden club.

We discussed how to deal with aphids on plants, why a member’s Burning Bush might be dying, and various types of composters for a member with a small yard.

At our May 15th meeting, we hope to have someone come and talk to us about how to attract the various kinds of bees to our gardens. After the presentation, we will be assigning various tasks to members for our May 26th annual plant sale. More information will be available in May, as well as posters around town, and some indication of the types of plants we will be offering from our gardens this year. If anyone in Kimberley is dividing plants this spring and has extras to get rid of, pot them up and if possible label them as to what they are (we are pretty good with plants, but it saves a lot of head-scratching if the plants are labelled), and watch this column for what time and where to drop them off so that someone else can enjoy them in their garden.

This is the time of year that is perfect for planning a garden and going through garden books, such as the series of books published by the late Lois Hole, and selecting plants – annuals, perennials, shrubs, grasses, trees – for your garden. Kimberley for the most part is Hardiness Zone 3, with Marysville being more Hardiness Zone 4. Some of the plants in my back, sheltered garden are hardy to Zone 5 (warmer), but have quite happily endured being moved around several times and have continued to bloom for me every year. Mail order seed catalogues are also a good source of information about plants and several identify those plants that the deer don’t like, unless they’re really starving and willing to try anything!

We welcome anyone who would like to learn more about gardening in Kimberley, whether you are new to gardening or new to the Kimberley area. The Garden Club meets monthly. From September through May, we hold our meeting on the third Tuesday of the month in the Library at Selkirk High School from 7-9 pm. For more information on our meetings call Marilee at 250-427-0527 or e-mail at marileeq@shaw.ca. We also have a website at http://www.kootenaygardening.com. Click on Garden Clubs, then Kimberley Garden Club.

Happy Garden Planning!