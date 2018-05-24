News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Submitted by: Marilee Quist

It seems I’m not the only one who feels like we went from winter to summer with only a day of two of spring this year, but my plants seem more than happy with this arrangement. When I removed the Styrofoam rose huts from my tea roses this year most of the plants had fully leafed out, and one was forming tiny rose buds! I’m a little disappointed the daffodils and tulips are about finished, but the spring blooming trees and shrubs are in their glory and spring-blooming flowers will soon be out.

We were lucky to have Randy Moody, local beekeeper and owner of the Moody Bee shop in the Platzl, as a guest speaker at our May 15 meeting. We learned about our local bees – Mason Bees and Leaf Cutter Bees both excellent pollinators, as well as the transient bumblebee. Apparently Mason Bee houses and pupae are very popular locally, as Moody Bee sold completely out of houses and pupae, except for the one house and box of pupae that Randy raffled off at our meeting. We also got a good look at a bee hive and the plastic honey combs that are now being used by bee keepers –much less time-consuming than making frames. There were a lot of questions as well as a lot of interest in what Randy was sharing with us. We reluctantly had to stop him after more than an hour, as we had some agenda items we needed to deal with, as this was out last indoor meeting until September.

I have had a wonderful time shopping for new and replacement plants and shrubs, and have decided to replace my congested clumps of Shasta Daisies and False Sunflowers (Heliopsis) with Burning Bush shrubs this year. I’m looking forward to their brilliant red fall colour complementing the Virginia Creeper as it turns to red on the fence well above the shrubs. I am also replacing my creeping mat of Fairy Thimble (Campanula cochleariifolia) this year, as it has become infested with grass – it’s only 10-14 years in the same spot, so I guess that’s pretty good!

The garden club has 13 new members this year – more members ion one year that we’ve ever had – how exciting! They have infused us all with their energy and enthusiasm. There have been several discussions about what the deer like to eat in gardens and what they don’t like. For some who have never gardened with deer, this is a new experience!

We were invited to a huge garden in Meadowbrook last week; the owners find it too much to manage now. We had a work party last week and came away with plants for our personal gardens as well as a pickup load of plants for our upcoming plant sale on Saturday, May 26th from 9-11 at the Kimberley Kootenay Savings Credit Union parking lot. There will be perennials (mostly deer resistant), house plants, herbs, tomatoes and more. We are having another work party on May 22nd.

On June 19th, we will be going to the Community Greenhouse up by Lions Manor to see what’s new since we visited a couple of years (or more) ago. This greenhouse is wonderful asset to our community as community members can make use of the facilities that they may not have available to them at home. After our greenhouse visit we be coming to Marysville to offer gardening advice to one of our new members who is wondering how to get a low maintenance landscape for her new home.

We welcome anyone who would like to learn more about gardening in Kimberley, whether you are new to gardening or new to the Kimberley area. The Garden Club meets monthly. During the summer months, staring around 6:30 pm, we tour 2 or 3 member gardens on the third Tuesday of the month and enjoy the gardens, get new ideas or offer planting and gardening advice. For more information on our meetings call Marilee at 250-427-0527 or e-mail at marileeq@shaw.ca. We also have a website at http://www.kootenaygardening.com. Click on Garden Clubs, then Kimberley Garden Club.

Happy Garden Planning and Planting!