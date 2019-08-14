Voting for Kimberley Business Excellence Awards now open

Kimberley Bulletin Publisher Zena Williams presents the Business of the Year award to the staff of Creekside Physiotherapy last October. Bulletin file.

The Kimberley Chamber of Commerce has closed nominations for their annual Business Excellence Awards and voting is now open.

The award winners will be announced at the annual gala on October 4. Tickets for the event will be on sale soon.

In the meantime, you are invited to head to the Chamber website and nominate your choices for the various award categories.

1. Employer of Year – A business that demonstrates a positive working atmosphere through training, creating advancement opportunities, providing a healthy work environment, shows effective employer/employee communication, structure, and employee retention.

2. Environmental Stewardship Excellence Award – A business or organisation that excels at environmental advocacy, raising awareness and education, and creating a positive example of best practices and community engagement in regards to sustainability and the environment.

3. Employee of the Year – An employee who is personable and respectful, strives for excellence, is reliable, and plays a vital role in the success of the business.

4. Hospitality Excellence Award – A business or individual that has shown dedication to professionalism and has demonstrated commitment to consistently providing excellent food and service.

5. Trades Business or Person of the Year – A business or individual involved in the trades that consistently provides a high level of service and quality workmanship, and supports apprentices and growth in their industry.

6. Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce Member of the Year – A business or organization that has promoted business initiatives with the Chamber. This includes collaborating with other Chamber members, volunteering at Chamber related events, and advocacy growth through policy development that enhances opportunities for business and community initiatives.

7. Stan Salikan Community Impact Award – An individual, business or organization that consistently contributes to the benefit of the Kimberley community through volunteerism, sponsorship and community leadership.

Nominated for this special award are:

Healthy Kimberley for their work with the Food Waste Recovery Depot

Brian Sondergaard for his volunteerism at local events and his participation with many community organizations

Kimberley Arts Council, Centre 64 for First Saturdays and the coordination of many arts and cultural events.

Robyn Ostlund, Ingnited Health + Fitness for her volunteerism at many local events including Dreadnaught, Black Spur Ultra. Spartan Race, Wasa Triathlon, Healthy Kimberley Food Recover Depot, Kimberley Horror Fest and the Centre 64 Garden Gala as well as the creation of the Mountain Moustache Dache 5/10K at Julyfest.

Creekside Physiotherapy for continually going above and beyond for the patients, promoting patient centred care and and supporting community initiatives.

Karen Cetinski, Rocky Mountain Event Planners for her work in organizing the Fall Fair, Motor Mountain Nationals, Flannel Fest and Julyfest.

Rachelle Langlois, Sun Life Financial Adviser for her volunteerism at many community events.

Kimberley City Bakery for their contributions to school lunch programs and families in need as well as the creation of the Viking Festival and the KCB Street Food food truck.

Lady’s Leg Dancers for their annual fundraising event.

James Archie Archibald, Our Place Restaurant for his work with Flannel Fest and other community events.

Lori Joe Art

Dave Harder, Black Dog Cycle X Ski for his volunteerism in building local trails and at local sports events.

Chris Yaciw for his work leading the Junior Youth Group and engaging youth in a variety of safe and fun activities for the youth to participate in every Friday night.

Sprout Health Market for their work organizing community events like Countdown to Christmas.

Mark Creek Lions for the Halloween Howl

Jim Webster for his work with Round the Mountain

Kyle Dalum for his work many community events and initiatives and his work on City Council.

Erin Thompson, Kimberley Kritters for her volunteerism at many community events.

Tony Harris, EK Hot Tubs for his work as a scout leader and a sponsor of many local events.

Wildsight for their work in coordinating the farmer’s market

The Kimberley Food Bank

8. Youth Friendly Business Award – A business or organization that through their day to day operations and through community involvement recognizes the value of Kimberley’s youth and creates opportunities for youth to engage in the community and in activities.

9. Business of the Year Award – A business that represents the pinnacle of customer service excellence and customer satisfaction. This business consistently exceeds customer’s expectations and contributes to making Kimberley a better community.

10. Marketing & Media Business of the Year Award – A business that is regarded as a leader in providing photography, marketing, design, videography or other services pertaining to creative media.

11. Tourism Excellence Award – A business or organization that has made a significant contribution to attracting and/or keeping visitors in Kimberley and promoting Kimberley as a destination.

12. Entrepreneur of the Year Award – An individual who has created a new business within the past three years and has shown initiative, creativity and a strong work ethic in building a successful thriving new business venture.

13. Home Business of the Year Award – A home based business that shows initiative, creativity and a strong work ethic while building a successful and sustainable growing enterprise.

14. The Keystone Award – new this year! A business or individual that has made long term contributions to the business community, been an anchor in the business community, whose business continues to make Kimberley a desirable place to live, eat, shop and work after years of service.

15. The Rising Star Award – new this year! A business or individual who is showing growth and potential with innovative new business concepts, trends, or growth to existing business.

16. The Healthy Kimberley Award – new this year! A business or organization who has a positive influence on the health behaviours of their staff and customers. Who makes healthy choices easy for staff and customers by promoting healthy diet and physical activity, providing a healthy workplace environment and necessary facilities, adopting healthy policies, providing healthy options for customers.