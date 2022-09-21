Nominations now open for Jack Ratcliffe award

The City of Kimberley is now accepting nominations for the Jack Ratcliffe Commitment to Community Award. The award was named for long-serving City Councillor and volunteer Jack Ratcliffe and first awarded in 2020 to the man himself.
The award was won last year by Clarence Uhll.
The award honours a person or persons who have made a significant contribution to making Kimberley a “good place to be” through their time, actions, dedication and or talents.
Criteria are as follows:
• Made a significant impact on the community through extensive volunteer time commitments;
• Contributed talent, energy and skills to support community growth, visibility and or opportunities’
• Must be resident of Kimberley
• But have made a long-term commitment the community (at least three years)
Nomination forms can be found here and must be submitted by October 15, 2022 at 4 p.m.
