Nominations now open for Jack Ratcliffe award

Jack Ratcliffe himself won the first award. City of Kimberley file

The City of Kimberley is now accepting nominations for the Jack Ratcliffe Commitment to Community Award. The award was named for long-serving City Councillor and volunteer Jack Ratcliffe and first awarded in 2020 to the man himself.

The award was won last year by Clarence Uhll.

The award honours a person or persons who have made a significant contribution to making Kimberley a “good place to be” through their time, actions, dedication and or talents.

Criteria are as follows:

• Made a significant impact on the community through extensive volunteer time commitments;

• Contributed talent, energy and skills to support community growth, visibility and or opportunities’

• Must be resident of Kimberley

• But have made a long-term commitment the community (at least three years)

Nomination forms can be found here and must be submitted by October 15, 2022 at 4 p.m.

READ: Clarence Uhll honoured by City of Kimberley for years of volunteer work



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter