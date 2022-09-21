Jack Ratcliffe himself won the first award. City of Kimberley file

Jack Ratcliffe himself won the first award. City of Kimberley file

Nominations now open for Jack Ratcliffe award

The City of Kimberley is now accepting nominations for the Jack Ratcliffe Commitment to Community Award. The award was named for long-serving City Councillor and volunteer Jack Ratcliffe and first awarded in 2020 to the man himself.

The award was won last year by Clarence Uhll.

The award honours a person or persons who have made a significant contribution to making Kimberley a “good place to be” through their time, actions, dedication and or talents.

Criteria are as follows:

• Made a significant impact on the community through extensive volunteer time commitments;

• Contributed talent, energy and skills to support community growth, visibility and or opportunities’

• Must be resident of Kimberley

• But have made a long-term commitment the community (at least three years)

Nomination forms can be found here and must be submitted by October 15, 2022 at 4 p.m.

READ: Clarence Uhll honoured by City of Kimberley for years of volunteer work


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Train enthusiasts roll into Nelson for convention, exhibit

Just Posted

Kimberley’s Michelle Gray, of Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy, has been named PCCA Canadian Compounding Pharmacist of the Year. PCCA photo.
Kimberley’s Michelle Gray named PCCA Canadian Compounding Pharmacist of the Year

An image from the Kimberley Fire Department's Fire Prevention Week Open House in 2019. Corey Bullock File.
Annual Fire Prevention Week open house scheduled for Sept. 29

Local stakeholders involved with the Accelerate Kootenays initiative gathered at the Canadian Rockies International Airport for an announcement on the expansion of the EV network in the Kootenays. Trevor Crawley photo.
EV charging stations coming to the Cranbrook airport

Jack Ratcliffe himself won the first award. City of Kimberley file
Nominations now open for Jack Ratcliffe award