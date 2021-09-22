Nominations now open for Jack Ratcliffe Award

City of Kimberley invites you to nominate someone who has made a significant impact on the community through extensive volunteering

Last year, the City of Kimberley created an award to celebrate long-time city councillor Jack Ratcliffe, whose history of volunteering and service to community was unparalleled.

The Jack Ratcliffe Commitment to Community Award was developed in 2020 to honour a person or persons who has made or is making a significant contribution to making Kimberley “A good place to be,” through their time, actions, dedication, and/or talents. The award is presented yearly to an eligible individual or individuals who selflessly enhance the quality of life for the community and its residents.

Ratcliffe himself was the first recipient of the award.

Nominations for this year’s award are now open. You can nominate a deserving individual here.

The yearly recipient(s) will meet the following criteria:

• Made a significant impact on the community through extensive volunteer time commitments;

• Contributed talent, energy and skills to support community growth, visibility and/or opportunities;

• Must be a resident(s) of Kimberley (no age restriction);

• Must have made a long-term commitment to the community (at least 3 years).

Award recipients will have their name engraved on the “Jack Ratcliffe Commitment to Community” plaque placed in City Hall; they will receive an award; and they will be able to make a donation of $500 to their registered not-for-profit or incorporated charity of their choice.

Nominatins close on October 15, 2021.

