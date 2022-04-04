North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort

North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.

With the end of the 2021-22 ski season coming up on Sunday, April 10, Kimberley Alpine Resort has something fun planned for every remaining weekend. On Saturday, April 2 it was North Star Days, and retro-clad Kimberleyites came out in droves. There was something for everybody, with bouncy castle for the kids, slalom and mogul competitions for the multitudes of shredders, beer tasting for everyone, music on the whole time and goats, courtesy of Vanhana Goats.

The dog costume and best trick contest were big hits, for obvious reasons, with a couple dozen creatively clad canines paraded about by their equally festive owners.

READ MORE: Kimberley Alpine Resort to close out season strong with numerous upcoming events

The awards for best dressed was perhaps the highlight of the day. With so many people out, in such excellent retro attire, with such rockin’ dance moves, it was hard not to have a smile on your face.

While this season has been anything but ordinary, KAR has been doing everything they can to make sure the people of Kimberley and its visitors have as much fun as possible up there, and this weekend was no exception.

Next up is Spring Splash on Saturday, April 9 and the end of season celebrations on Sunday, April 10, featuring Dummy Downhill and the music of Leather Apron Revival.

Previous story
Oak Bay student among those high on aviation possibilities

Just Posted

North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Cattle graze, as shown in this 2020 handout image, near Cranbrook as part of a program led by the B.C. Cattlemen’s Association to reduce the wildfire risk near communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Columbia Basin Trust-Tyler Zhao
Cattle helping to manage B.C. wildfire risk with targeted grazing

Angel Flight East Kootenay is operating through inclement conditions now, thanks to the purchase of a new aircraft. Photo courtesy Todd Weselake.
New aircraft providing more reliable service for Angel Flight East Kootenay

Melody Diachun Facebook
Melody Diachun Quartet brings music of Sting to Studio 64