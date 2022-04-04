North Star Days at Kimberley Alpine Resort

With the end of the 2021-22 ski season coming up on Sunday, April 10, Kimberley Alpine Resort has something fun planned for every remaining weekend. On Saturday, April 2 it was North Star Days, and retro-clad Kimberleyites came out in droves. There was something for everybody, with bouncy castle for the kids, slalom and mogul competitions for the multitudes of shredders, beer tasting for everyone, music on the whole time and goats, courtesy of Vanhana Goats.

The dog costume and best trick contest were big hits, for obvious reasons, with a couple dozen creatively clad canines paraded about by their equally festive owners.

The awards for best dressed was perhaps the highlight of the day. With so many people out, in such excellent retro attire, with such rockin’ dance moves, it was hard not to have a smile on your face.

While this season has been anything but ordinary, KAR has been doing everything they can to make sure the people of Kimberley and its visitors have as much fun as possible up there, and this weekend was no exception.

Next up is Spring Splash on Saturday, April 9 and the end of season celebrations on Sunday, April 10, featuring Dummy Downhill and the music of Leather Apron Revival.