North Star Quilt Society hosts East Kootenay Quilt Conference

The East Kootenay Quilters Conference took place on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at the Kimberley Conference and Athlete Training Centre. 135 delegates from quilt guilds throughout the East Kootenay region were in attendance.

Hosted by Kimberley’s North Star Quilters Society, the conference and group presentations were based on the theme of ‘Enhancing Our Community’.

Joan Taylor of the North Star Quilters Society says an incredible number of projects go on in all of the guild communities, from making comfort quilts and quilts of valour, to working with students, presenting courses and holding annual quilt shows.

There were eight different vendors from British Columbia and Southern Alberta who tempted quilters with all of their latest supplies and fabrics to enhance the quilting experience.

Taylor says the highlight of the conference was guest speaker Kate Bridger, a fabric artist from Nelson, B.C..

“With the aid of a slide presentation, [she] walked us through her journey as a developing fabric artist,” said Taylor. “Her presentation was interspersed with humour and the trial and errors she experienced to get her where she is today.”

To check out Bridger’s artwork, visit her website at www.katebridger.ca.

The quilt conference is held every two years and couldn’t be made possible without the support of the Kimberley Community Foundation Grant. The next conference, in 2020, will be hosted by the Cranbrook Quilters Guild.

 

Previous story
Divas, Diamonds and Dames support Sparks Youth Society

Just Posted

North Star Quilt Society hosts East Kootenay Quilt Conference

The East Kootenay Quilters Conference took place on Saturday, April 28, 2018,… Continue reading

RCMP busy over long weekend with impaired drivers

Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel reports that there were no… Continue reading

CARP National Walking Day, May 26, 2018

Local Seniors Advocacy Group makes physical activity a top priority.

Bear causes damage to property on Dogwood Drive

WildSafeBC urges residents to store their garbage, remove all attractants

Rotary at work in Kimberley

Last Wednesday, Kimberley Rotarians Scott Owen, Pat Barclay and Sandra Roberts were… Continue reading

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

Unicyclist starts his cross-Canada trip in Vancouver

Taylor Stark started his journey May 7

B.C. patients lost nearly $500,000 due to medical wait times: report

Fraser Institute report shows Canadians as a whole lost $1.9 billion

Rain, melting snow pose flooding concerns across B.C. as evacuations lift

There are still about 300 Canadian Forces personnel, 380 wildfire crews helping with flood response

PNE’s Summer Night Concerts by Village People, Lauper, Goo Goo Dolls, more

Mostly retro sounds at this year’s fair in Vancouver, starting Aug. 18

Notley to skip western premiers meeting today, but slams leader who’s there

Notley told reporters that B.C. Premier John Horgan is trying to shut down the Trans Mountain pipeline

No suitors emerge for pipeline project stake as Kinder Morgan deadline looms

Analysts and observers remain perplexed by Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s comment last week that “plenty of investors would be interested in taking on this project”.

Energy wells plugged as Hawaii’s volcano sends lava nearby

A spike in gas levels could prompt a mass evacuation in Hawaii

Trump seethes over Russia probe, calls for end to ‘SPYGATE’

“SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history!” Trump said on Twitter

Most Read