North Star Quilt Society hosts East Kootenay Quilt Conference

The East Kootenay Quilters Conference took place on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at the Kimberley Conference and Athlete Training Centre. 135 delegates from quilt guilds throughout the East Kootenay region were in attendance.

Hosted by Kimberley’s North Star Quilters Society, the conference and group presentations were based on the theme of ‘Enhancing Our Community’.

Joan Taylor of the North Star Quilters Society says an incredible number of projects go on in all of the guild communities, from making comfort quilts and quilts of valour, to working with students, presenting courses and holding annual quilt shows.

There were eight different vendors from British Columbia and Southern Alberta who tempted quilters with all of their latest supplies and fabrics to enhance the quilting experience.

Taylor says the highlight of the conference was guest speaker Kate Bridger, a fabric artist from Nelson, B.C..

“With the aid of a slide presentation, [she] walked us through her journey as a developing fabric artist,” said Taylor. “Her presentation was interspersed with humour and the trial and errors she experienced to get her where she is today.”

To check out Bridger’s artwork, visit her website at www.katebridger.ca.

The quilt conference is held every two years and couldn’t be made possible without the support of the Kimberley Community Foundation Grant. The next conference, in 2020, will be hosted by the Cranbrook Quilters Guild.