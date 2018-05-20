Northstar Rails to Trails Society prepares for another year

The Northstar Rails to Trails Society is holding a meeting on Thursday, May 24, 2018, 7:00 pm at the Kimberley Aquatic Centre.

All trail users from Cranbrook and Kimberley are invited to join Society members to review past projects, current issues and future plans.

The trail is a major attraction in the area that thousands of users enjoy throughout the year. Currently the cities of Cranbrook and Kimberley are responsible for the maintenance and upkeep. The society focuses on education, awareness, promotion and future projects.

Thousands over the year use the trail and it’s a destination point for many travelers.

Your support and input is valuable, please plan to attend the meeting on Thursday May 24, 2018, 7:00 p.m. at the Kimberley Aquatic Centre.

Please follow the Rails to Trails Society on Facebook for up to date trail information and photos. Further information including maps and trail profile can be found on our website.

http://www.northstarrailtrail.com/

https://www.facebook.com/NorthStarRails2Trails/