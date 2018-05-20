Northstar Rails to Trails Society prepares for another year

The Northstar Rails to Trails Society is holding a meeting on Thursday, May 24, 2018, 7:00 pm at the Kimberley Aquatic Centre.

All trail users from Cranbrook and Kimberley are invited to join Society members to review past projects, current issues and future plans.

The trail is a major attraction in the area that thousands of users enjoy throughout the year. Currently the cities of Cranbrook and Kimberley are responsible for the maintenance and upkeep. The society focuses on education, awareness, promotion and future projects.

Thousands over the year use the trail and it’s a destination point for many travelers.

Your support and input is valuable, please plan to attend the meeting on Thursday May 24, 2018, 7:00 p.m. at the Kimberley Aquatic Centre.

Please follow the Rails to Trails Society on Facebook for up to date trail information and photos. Further information including maps and trail profile can be found on our website.

http://www.northstarrailtrail.com/

https://www.facebook.com/NorthStarRails2Trails/

Previous story
Kimberley student raising funds for Walk a Mile in Someone’s Shoes

Just Posted

More water education with Mainstreams

Focus on Lois Creek on Thursday, May 24

UPDATED: Hwy 3 west of Creston remains closed due to mudslide

A detour is available on the Kootenay Lake Ferry, but commuters could see wait times

Police expecting busy long weekend

RCMP will have a presence at Lake Koocanusa to be on the lookout for bad behaviour

Kimberley student raising funds for Walk a Mile in Someone’s Shoes

Walk a Mile in Someone’s Shoes is a local project that began… Continue reading

Kimberley Nordic Club concerned about state of parking lot

This parking lot is shameful, says KNC President.

VIDEO: Grand Forks shores up defences as floodwaters rise to peak levels

Canadian Forces, volunteers working to protect low-lying areas

Chilliwack Chiefs moving on to RBC Cup final after thrilling win over Ottawa

Kaden Pickering scored the winning goal in the 3rd period as Chilliwack won their semi-final 3-2.

VIDEO: As floodwaters recede, crews assess the damage to Grand Forks’ downtown

More than four dozen firefighters and building inspectors came out to help

Wellington Dukes pull off epic upset of Wenatchee at RBC Cup

The Dukes are off to the championship game after downing the Wild 2-1 Saturday at Prospera Centre.

Canada to face U.S. for bronze at world hockey championship

Canada was looking to play in the gold medal game for a fourth straight year, but saw 3-2 loss

Searchers for Vancouver Island father turn focus to Cowichan River

Cowichan SAR joined by many other SAR groups, volunteers now determined to find missing man

Vacationers urged to check for stowaway bats that could carry deadly disease

‘White-nose syndrome’ has killed millions of bats in North America, but hasn’t arrived in B.C. yet

Are B.C.’s gas prices enough to keep you from travelling May long weekend?

Gas prices in B.C. ranging from 125 cents per litre to more than 150 cents

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

Windsor sparkled on a warm spring day as tens of thousands of people jammed its quaint roads

Most Read

  • Northstar Rails to Trails Society prepares for another year

    The Northstar Rails to Trails Society is holding a meeting on Thursday,…