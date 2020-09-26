The Friends of the Kimberley Public Library are having an art sale in support of the Public Library.

Friends of the Kimberley Public Library Art Sale

October 5 to 10, 2020

The Friends of the Kimberley Library are planning an art sale on October 5 to 10, 2020 in support of the Kimberley Public Library.

READ: Friends of the Kimberley Public Library Bookstore celebrates grand opening in new location

The gallery is permanently located at the entrance to the bookstore, located in the basement of 196 Spokane Street at the Platzl entrance. A portion of all sales go to the bookstore.

During the week of October 5 to 10, there will be a special sale with 50 per cent of all sales donated to the bookstore. While the bookstore is normally open Tuesday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., during the sale it will be open those hours on Monday as well.

The Friends of the Library ask that anyone attending the gallery and bookstore wear a mask for everyone’s safety.

All the art contributed to the sale and show has been created by local Kimberley residents, and there will be a variety of paintings, photo art, sculptures and more.

This is a great opportunity to pick up some local art and support a great local cause.

Since COVID-10 was recognized as a pandemic in March, the bookstore has made free books available to the public from their outside book stand.

Please use the basement door in the Platzl parking lot to enter the bookstore.


Friends of the Kimberley Public Library Art Sale

October 5 to 10, 2020

