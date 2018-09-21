Left to right, Didi Stroud, Grand Marshal, Arlene Hallaw, WGM BC and Yukon, Marlyn Marshall, WM 45, Sandy Marshall, WP 45, Tery Hallaw WGP, BC and Yukon.

Officia Kootenay visit from Order of the Eastern Star leaders

The Provincial leaders of the Grand Chapter of BC & Yukon, Order of the Eastern Star, paid their annual visit to the East Kootenay on September 8th. Worthy Grand Matron, Arlene Hallam and Worthy Grand Patron, Terry Hallam visited a joint meeting of Harmony Chapter #45, Kimberley and Jubilee Chapter #64, Cranbrook, held in the Kimberley United Church, Harmony’s home.

Greeting the guests were Worthy Matrons, Cindy Heschel from Jubilee and Marlyn Marshall from Harmony and Worthy Patron, Sandy Marshall. This proved to be a History-making occasion as it is the first time in the history of the BC Grand Chapter of the OES that a married couple have both been installed in the top positions during the same period. At this particular meeting it was a notable time as ‘Mr & Mrs’ Hallam were welcomed by ‘Mr & Mrs’ Marshall, Harmony’s 2018 leaders.

Worthy Matron, Cindy Heschel opened the meeting and had the honoured guests, WGM Arlene and WGP Terry Hallam, escorted to the Altar and then to the East, where they were introduced and welcomed with the Grand Honours. GThe Worthy Grand Matron reported on her inspection of the books of both Chapters and then introduced her Grand Lecturer who demonstrated the signs and passes for the gathering. Presentations from the hosting Chapters were given to the Worthy Grand for Grand Chapter venues and some tokens of gratitude were exchanged. The Worthy Grand Patron gave a detailed chat on the charities that were chosen for this year. Autism and Alzheimers are this year’s picks. He encouraged all to support these efforts by purchasing tickets on the raffles. The Worthy Grand Matron addressed the members with an informative speech on using the many available instruments of modern technology. The meeting closed with the Mizpah benediction.

A time of refreshments and fellowship followed in the social room.

Previous story
Support your local community foundation

Just Posted

Craig Janzen running for Kimberley City Council

Craig Janzen is running for Kimberley City Council and hopes to be… Continue reading

Jason McBain making run for Kimberley City Council

Jason McBain is home again in Kimberley, and he wants to be… Continue reading

Coming soon: the Kimberley Fall Fair

The Kimberley Community Fall Fair is taking place on Sept. 29 and… Continue reading

Kevin Dunnebacke running for City Council

Dunnebacke is the owner and operator of K-Town Custom Auto.

Nigel Kitto seeks second term on Kimberley Council

Nigel Kitto is making another run for City Council, saying he is… Continue reading

VIDEO: Neighbours fear impact of B.C. tent city residents

Greater Victoria residents opposed to campers voice concerns at provincial campground

Man arrested after carjacking, collision, pepper spray attacks in Vancouver

Vancouver police say one man is in custody after a chaotic scene of events in the downtown core

Canadian investigator says World Anti-Doping Agency got a bad deal from Russia

A Canadian lawyer says the World Anti-Doping Agency rushed into accepting a bad deal by reinstating the country’s drug-testing program.

Fashion Fridays: Rock some animal print

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. man serves jail sentence in courtroom – denied lunch, cigarette and cookie

Judge issues time out for probation breach

New evacuations ordered because of Florence flooding

Emergency managers on Friday ordered about 500 people to flee homes along the Lynches River

B.C. doctor weighs in on the kid ‘screen time’ debate

A Maple Ridge mother opens up about her children’s use of tablets, smartphones and television

B.C. councillor’s expenses being sent to the RCMP

Decision to have expenses audited and shared with RCMP taken at special meeting of council

More than 35 B.C. mayors elected without contest

No other candidates for mayor in the upcoming local election in 22 per cent of B.C. cities

Most Read