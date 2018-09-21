Officia Kootenay visit from Order of the Eastern Star leaders

The Provincial leaders of the Grand Chapter of BC & Yukon, Order of the Eastern Star, paid their annual visit to the East Kootenay on September 8th. Worthy Grand Matron, Arlene Hallam and Worthy Grand Patron, Terry Hallam visited a joint meeting of Harmony Chapter #45, Kimberley and Jubilee Chapter #64, Cranbrook, held in the Kimberley United Church, Harmony’s home.

Greeting the guests were Worthy Matrons, Cindy Heschel from Jubilee and Marlyn Marshall from Harmony and Worthy Patron, Sandy Marshall. This proved to be a History-making occasion as it is the first time in the history of the BC Grand Chapter of the OES that a married couple have both been installed in the top positions during the same period. At this particular meeting it was a notable time as ‘Mr & Mrs’ Hallam were welcomed by ‘Mr & Mrs’ Marshall, Harmony’s 2018 leaders.

Worthy Matron, Cindy Heschel opened the meeting and had the honoured guests, WGM Arlene and WGP Terry Hallam, escorted to the Altar and then to the East, where they were introduced and welcomed with the Grand Honours. GThe Worthy Grand Matron reported on her inspection of the books of both Chapters and then introduced her Grand Lecturer who demonstrated the signs and passes for the gathering. Presentations from the hosting Chapters were given to the Worthy Grand for Grand Chapter venues and some tokens of gratitude were exchanged. The Worthy Grand Patron gave a detailed chat on the charities that were chosen for this year. Autism and Alzheimers are this year’s picks. He encouraged all to support these efforts by purchasing tickets on the raffles. The Worthy Grand Matron addressed the members with an informative speech on using the many available instruments of modern technology. The meeting closed with the Mizpah benediction.

A time of refreshments and fellowship followed in the social room.