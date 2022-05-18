Old Nitros donate to local hockey player

The Kimberley Old Nitros Hockey Club, a men’s recreational beer team, along with help from Purcell Golf, Royal LePage East Kootenay Realty and ProActive Safety & First Aid, made a donation to a local young hockey player, Reid Ambrosio, who is going through cancer treatments.
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Submit News Tip
- Cannabis
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map