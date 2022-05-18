The Old Nitros hockey team. Photo submitted.

The Old Nitros hockey team. Photo submitted.

Old Nitros donate to local hockey player

The Kimberley Old Nitros Hockey Club, a men’s recreational beer team, along with help from Purcell Golf, Royal LePage East Kootenay Realty and ProActive Safety & First Aid, made a donation to a local young hockey player, Reid Ambrosio, who is going through cancer treatments.

Previous story
CBT provides support as summer festivals return to the Kootenays

Just Posted

The Old Nitros hockey team. Photo submitted.
Old Nitros donate to local hockey player

Kimberley’s Heather Gemmell has been accepted into CBC Music’s Toyota SearchLight 2022 contest. Photo submitted.
Kimberley’s Heather Gemmell accepted to CBC’s SearchLight Contest

Rob and Sarah Skinner. Rod Wilson file
Studio 64 (Kimberley) Spring 2022 Jazz and Blues Concert Series – Red Dirt Skinners

Dr. Albert de Villiers, former chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. Photo: Submitted
Interior Health’s former top doctor to go on trial in January 2023