Online arts offerings at Centre 64

While many live arts events have been cancelled over the last year and now into the new one, the Kimberley Arts Council/Centre 64 continues to bring the arts to our community.

Opening in the gallery on January 5, 2021 is ‘COVID-19 Unframed’. The gallery is open from Tuesday to Saturday 1 to 5 p.m., masks required. If you are not comfortable with going to the gallery you can view the exhibit online at kimberleyarts.com

Local artists are also offering workshops on Zoom and other media.

On January 8 and 22, 2021 enjoy Family Art Afternoons with Julie Liu. The entire family can learn how to draw animals using circles and ovals. All you need is a good internet connection and a computer with microphone and camera. infor@kimberleyarts.com for more information and to register.

Kimberley artist Caprice Hogg is also launching an online lecture series on Zoom in January. The first one hour lecture will be on Color Theory and she will be doing color mixing demonstrations. Hogg’s recommended color palette and reading suggestions are included in the price. The class will be recorded and the link will be emailed to students to review at their leisure. The lecture will take place on Saturday, January 16, at 1pm via Zoom. Register at kimberleyarts.com

