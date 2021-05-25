Opposition to garden plans perplexes Kimberley garden group

It has come to the attention of the Kimberley Edible Garden Group that there is some opposition to their plans to move their garden location to McDougal Park in Townsite.

The group presented their ideas to City Council and Council was on board with their plans to create a small greenhouse and vegetable plot on part of McDougal Park.

Jori Adank, of KEGG, says that he doesn’t really understand the opposition.

“There was a flyer put out around the neighbourhood that says Just Say No to KEGG,” he said. “We’re trying to make a positive contribution to the community. There are people who use the park, not a lot, but we’re only going to be using a small slice.”

The purpose of KEGG, he says, is to showcase gardening, and perhaps get more people interested in growing their own produce.

“We have professional help. come and see what we’re doing, come and ask us questions. Learn about growing good food.”

Adani says the group is also interested in reaching out to Lindsay Park Elementary, which has its own greenhouse, and perhaps mentoring students.

“We want to work with the community,” he said. “We see it as a good thing. We’re not getting anything out of it except some vegetables.

You can learn more about KEGG on their Facebook page.

READ: Community garden proposed for McDougal Park



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter