Orange Shirt Day in Kimberley

Government of Canada image.

Government of Canada image.

Orange Shirt Day will be celebrated in Kimberley on Friday, September 30, 2022 with a Truth and Reconciliation Walk from the Civic Centre to the Platzl.

All are welcome and asked to meet at the Civic Centre parking lot at 1:15. The walk will depart at 1:30 p.m.

At the Platzl ?aq’am Nasu?kin (Chief) Joe Pierre will be on the Platzl stage to reflect on Orange Shirt Day.

?aq’am will also be hosting a number of events in their community between September 29 and October 1. Visit www.aqam.net for more information.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kimberley’s Michelle Gray named PCCA Canadian Compounding Pharmacist of the Year

Just Posted

Government of Canada image.
Orange Shirt Day in Kimberley

Members of the public and the East Kootenay Climate Hub are pictured with Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka on Monday, December 13, 2021, where a vigil was held for those who lost their lives to climate disasters. (Barry Coulter file photo)
Group seeks candidates’ position on climate issues

Kimberley’s Michelle Gray, of Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy, has been named PCCA Canadian Compounding Pharmacist of the Year. PCCA photo.
Kimberley’s Michelle Gray named PCCA Canadian Compounding Pharmacist of the Year

An image from the Kimberley Fire Department's Fire Prevention Week Open House in 2019. Corey Bullock File.
Annual Fire Prevention Week open house scheduled for Sept. 29