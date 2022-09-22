Orange Shirt Day in Kimberley

Orange Shirt Day will be celebrated in Kimberley on Friday, September 30, 2022 with a Truth and Reconciliation Walk from the Civic Centre to the Platzl.

All are welcome and asked to meet at the Civic Centre parking lot at 1:15. The walk will depart at 1:30 p.m.

At the Platzl ?aq’am Nasu?kin (Chief) Joe Pierre will be on the Platzl stage to reflect on Orange Shirt Day.

?aq’am will also be hosting a number of events in their community between September 29 and October 1. Visit www.aqam.net for more information.



