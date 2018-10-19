Our stories, our way

Develop your creative writing skills

Submitted by Lori Craig

People living in Kimberley have great stories. I know, I have listened to many of them over the past two years. I have heard stories about medical treatment for polar bears, the history of Kimberley, sailing around Africa, and observing a cat in the afternoon sun. Somehow, people who have lived their lives in the Kootenays, or those who have come to live here, bring with them fascinating stories and interesting perspectives on life.

Once again this season, the Kimberley Public Library is sponsoring a writing course, ‘Our Stories – Our Way’, as a way to honour and celebrate our stories. It is a free program, open to all, with the intent of supporting and encouraging you to write your own stories. While some writing experience is helpful, it is not necessary. We will spend time developing writing skills, helping you as you gain confidence in capturing your stories, and, if interested, sharing them with others. Everyone is welcome. The structure of each evening varies but typically each session includes sharing, discussion and writing skill development. The focus is on embracing the joy of words, and having some fun while we are at it.

The program will be held at the Kimberley Public Library, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on Thursday evenings beginning Oct. 18th . The course is eight weeks in length, finishing on Dec. 13, and will be facilitated by Lori Craig. Lori has a joy for writing and supporting others to explore and develop their own creative voice. To learn more about Lori, refer to loricraigcreative.com. The program is limited to 12 participants. Please contact Lori Craig at waldencraig@hotmail.com for registration.

Previous story
Recognition for Military Ames
Next story
Credit Union Day in Kimberley

Just Posted

Searching for Tao Canyon, a slideshow and book signing with Pat Morrow and Jeremy Schmidt comes to Kimberley’s McKim Theatre

One of the world’s most exotic landscapes lies at the heart of… Continue reading

Outdoor Industry Initiative creates innovative new economic development stream in Kimberley

Using Kimberley’s natural assets to attract outdoors industry

Recognition for Military Ames

A group of friends from Veterans Canada (Calgary Crew) were in Kimberley… Continue reading

College of the Rockies Hosting Annual Open House

Potential students, parents and community members invited to learn more about what the College has to offer

Canada Post union issues strike notice

The union representing Canada Post workers has issued a 72-hour strike notice… Continue reading

Regional news recap

The latest news in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Former B.C. cop sentenced to jail ‘in the community’ after caught in Creep Catchers sting

Dario Devic pleaded guilty after getting caught up in Surrey Creep Catcher sting in Whalley in 2016

5 races to watch in B.C.’s municipal elections this Saturday

This year’s election results across more than 160 cities in B.C. will start pouring in after polls close Saturday at 8 p.m.

Annual pace of inflation slows to 2.2 per cent in September: Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada said Friday the consumer price index in September was up 2.2 per cent from a year ago compared with a year-over-year increase of 2.8 per cent in August

Dog deaths in Lower Mainland may be tied to suspected mushroom poisoning: RCMP

Police have received reports in the last month about several dogs becoming ill after visiting a park in North Vancouver

Record-breaking $113 million Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs

This is Canada’s highest top prize offering ever and includes 53 Max Millions

Migrants, police mass in town on Guatemala-Mexico border

Many of the more than 2,000 Hondurans in a migrant caravan trying to wend its way to the United States left spontaneously with little more than the clothes on their backs and what they could quickly throw into backpacks.

Trump: ‘Severe’ consequences if Saudis murdered Khashoggi

Pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak on Wednesday said it had obtained audio recordings of the alleged killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Feds dead set against ‘ridiculous’ quotas to replace steel, aluminum tariffs

Donald Trump imposed the so-called Section 232 tariffs — 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum — back in June on national security grounds.

Most Read