Submitted by Lori Craig

People living in Kimberley have great stories. I know, I have listened to many of them over the past two years. I have heard stories about medical treatment for polar bears, the history of Kimberley, sailing around Africa, and observing a cat in the afternoon sun. Somehow, people who have lived their lives in the Kootenays, or those who have come to live here, bring with them fascinating stories and interesting perspectives on life.

Once again this season, the Kimberley Public Library is sponsoring a writing course, ‘Our Stories – Our Way’, as a way to honour and celebrate our stories. It is a free program, open to all, with the intent of supporting and encouraging you to write your own stories. While some writing experience is helpful, it is not necessary. We will spend time developing writing skills, helping you as you gain confidence in capturing your stories, and, if interested, sharing them with others. Everyone is welcome. The structure of each evening varies but typically each session includes sharing, discussion and writing skill development. The focus is on embracing the joy of words, and having some fun while we are at it.

The program will be held at the Kimberley Public Library, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on Thursday evenings beginning Oct. 18th . The course is eight weeks in length, finishing on Dec. 13, and will be facilitated by Lori Craig. Lori has a joy for writing and supporting others to explore and develop their own creative voice. To learn more about Lori, refer to loricraigcreative.com. The program is limited to 12 participants. Please contact Lori Craig at waldencraig@hotmail.com for registration.