Our Stories – Our Way

Writing program comes to Kimberley Library

People in the Kootenays have stories! This is an undeniable truth. I know – I have been teaching a course in Telling Our Life Stories through CBAL (The Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy) in Kimberley and Cranbrook for just over a year, and I have heard many of these written stories. I have heard stories of self taught pilots, of people who have traversed the waters of the South Africa and have lived to tell their tales, stories of those who have lived in other regions of our country, stories of our every day lives, and stories that capture the intimate moments of our lives. There are many reasons for writing; sharing our knowledge of history, capturing a time and place, enriching community, understanding our own life journeys, for fun, and, as Patti M. Hall in the Huffington Post exclaims;

“ Writing … because we can. We are the only species that can communicate this way. Studies have proven that the physical experience of pulling our stories together, finding our words, and sifting through our memories releases the ‘bliss’ chemicals.”

Our Stories – Our Way, or Your Stories – Your Way, is a 10 week program, hosted by Kimberley Public Library, guiding you through the process of capturing stories that are important to you. The program is designed to be a place where you will be supported in exploring your lives, yourselves, and the skills of writing itself. It is also a place that has offered participants lots of fun.

Program Dates:

Thursdays from March 15 to May 17th

6:30 – 8:30 THursday Evenings

Writing Ability: Some writing experience required.

Location: Kimberley Public Library

Facilitator: Lori Craig – waldencraig@hotmail.com

250-908-4182

Please contact with any questions.

