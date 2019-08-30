Outdoor Movie Night next Friday at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Event sponsored by Kootenay Savings

Last year, the Kootenay Savings Outdoor Movie Night was switched to a new venue at the base of the ski hill. That proved a great success, and the same venue will be used this year.

Kootenay Savings will be hosting this year’s outdoor movie night on Friday, September 6 at 8:30 p.m. The movie will begin as soon as it’s dark.

The movie this year is How To Train Your Dragon, The Hidden World.

Admission is by donation to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank. Please bring a non-perishable food item or a cash donation. Concession and washrooms are available.

So bring your chairs and blankets, and reward the kids after the first week back to school at this great family event. Dress warm, the nights are getting chilly.

Saddle up for B.C.'s Interior Provincial Exhibition

