Paper Excellence donates to East Kootenay Foundation for Health

Paper Excellence Canada, which owns the Skookumchuck Pulp Mill, has contributed a $25,000 donation to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health. The donation supports the MALDI TOF program which is a lifesaving piece of equipment.

“East Kootenay Foundation for Health provides care for many of our Skookumchuck Pulp Mill employees, retirees and their families.” explains Brian Baarda, Paper Excellence Canada CEO. “We believe in supporting our communities and are excited to be part of the Foundation reaching this monumental fundraising goal.”

The MALDI TOF is used to rapidly identify organisms in blood cultures. This rapid turnaround time (10 minutes – 24 hours) has an overall 95% accuracy in identifying bacteria, enabling faster, correct treatment for patients. Samples can now be tested right at East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook, where as in the past, samples were being sent to Vancouver and Kelowna and results were taking up to 7-14 days.

“As a close knit community, having this piece of equipment in our local facility alleviates the need for travel or extended periods of time in receiving diagnosis and subsequently treatment” states Gavin Baxter, General Manager, Skookumchuck Pulp Mill. “When facing medical care, to receive state-of-the-art care in your own community brings peace of mind to all involved.”