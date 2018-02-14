Military Ames held a fundraising spaghetti dinner, Pasta With a Purpose, last Saturday night at the Elks Hall and it was a great success.

“We raised close to $2400,” said Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames.”We’d like to thank everyone who came out. People really seemed to enjoy the evening and the dinner.”

Also enjoying the evening were the veterans of Military Ames, who assisted in the kitchen, serving and at the door. A lot of other volunteers helped with the evening as well, including volunteer servers from local restaurants. Postnikoff thanks them all for their efforts.

Postnikoff says that Military Ames members are talking about making the Pasta With a Purpose meal an annual event, perhaps a way to give back to the community, not just fundraise for the group itself.

Also, if you bought a 50 50 ticket, number. 866445, the $190 prize for that has not been claimed. Postnikoff says they aren’t sure if the prize was just left as a donation or if someone didn’t realize they won. Check your pockets.