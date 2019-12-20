Peewee Nitros and Bantam Dynamiters host another successful toy drive for Food Bank

The Kimberley Peewee Nitros and and Bantam Dynamiters held another successful toy drive this year for the Kimberely Helping Hands Food Bank.

The toy drive collected hundreds of toys for the food bank’s annual Christmas Hamper Program, which distributes food and toys to families in need over the holidays. This year, over 160 hampers will be distributed.

The two local teams joined forces with Save On Foods this year to host the event, while also collecting toys at their home hockey games.

The toys were donated to the food bank on Monday, December 16, 2019, with both teams present.

Stephanie Ames, Manager of Kimberley Save On Foods explained that this year’s toy drive was double that of 2018’s, which came to $3000 in toys.

Heather Smith, Coordinator at the food bank, said that she couldn’t believe the amount of toys that were donated by community members this year.

“We couldn’t do this [hamper program] without them, it’s amazing,” she said.



