Photos: Christmas Eve Santa Extravaganza

The 11th annual tour of Kimberley with Santa, the Fire Department and RCMP

On Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) The Kimberley Fire Department and RCMP escorted Santa around town in the 11th annual Santa Extravaganza.

Creekside Physiotherapy and the Kimberley Fire Department updated their facebook pages to let residents know where Santa was as he made his way through each neighbourhood.

From 4p.m. to 10p.m. Santa travelled from Marysville to the Ski Hill riding in style on a decorated fire engine, complete with Christmas carols and a police escort.

(Photos by Sgt. Chris Newel of the Kimberley RCMP)