PHOTOS: Enjoy the last of the season at Cominco Gardens

Cominco Gardens are in glorious bloom right now. Get up and see them before they start the fall cleanup.
The old house at Cominco Gardens recently received a facelift with a fresh coat of paint.
Upcoming workshops at Cranbrook Arts September 27 6-9, 28th-29th 9:30-4: Take your… Continue reading
Voters will soon have some opportunities to hear from candidates running for… Continue reading
Back in the spring, the City of Kimberley applied for the Columbia… Continue reading
McKim Middle school in Kimberley recently announced that students will no longer… Continue reading
Shambhala Music Festival is held at the Salmo River Ranch in B.C.
Todd Stone, Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, introduced an anti-vaping bill in April
Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws
UVic student’s petition well over halfway to 5k signature goal
Making life more affordable for Canadians a focus in the 2019 election
After a fire season that was a real relief compared to the… Continue reading
Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes
‘I feel like I’ve lost Hudson all over again,’ says mom
Proposals sparked protest in Kootenays, Williams Lake region
The pair thank fans for their support in an emotional message
August was the sixth straight month that price growth was 1.9 per cent or higher
McLean’s Specialty Foods stocks 150 kinds of cheeses as well as hard to find European, British and South African items
It’s the third straight year of a shortfall larger than $10 billion
