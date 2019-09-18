PHOTOS: Enjoy the last of the season at Cominco Gardens

The old house at Cominco Gardens recently received a facelift with a fresh coat of paint.

Cominco Gardens are in glorious bloom right now. Get up and see them before they start the fall cleanup.

 

City of Kimberley receives CBT funding for Platzl enhancements

