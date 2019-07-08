PHOTOS: First Saturday in Kimberley

Kimberley kicked off the summer season with the first First Saturday event of the year on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Live music, art and activities took place all throughout the day, with a special outdoor concert at the Centre 64 parking lot to end the evening.

First Saturdays are held the first Saturday of each month, July through October, under the auspices of the Kimberley Arts Council. They provide an opportunity for tourists and locals alike to gather and celebrate all the arts and culture Kimberley has to offer. The next First Saturday event will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

John Allen file.

John Allen file.

John Allen file.

John Allen file.

John Allen file.

John Allen file.

John Allen file.

John Allen file.

John Allen file.

John Allen file.

John Allen file.