John Allen file.

PHOTOS: First Saturday in Kimberley

The Kimberley Arts Council kicked off the summer with First Saturdays this past weekend.

Kimberley kicked off the summer season with the first First Saturday event of the year on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Live music, art and activities took place all throughout the day, with a special outdoor concert at the Centre 64 parking lot to end the evening.

First Saturdays are held the first Saturday of each month, July through October, under the auspices of the Kimberley Arts Council. They provide an opportunity for tourists and locals alike to gather and celebrate all the arts and culture Kimberley has to offer. The next First Saturday event will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

 

John Allen file.

John Allen file.

John Allen file.

John Allen file.

John Allen file.

John Allen file.

John Allen file.

John Allen file.

John Allen file.

John Allen file.

John Allen file.

John Allen file.

Previous story
Wildsight hosts weed pull and tell at Marysville Eco Park

Just Posted

PHOTOS: First Saturday in Kimberley

The Kimberley Arts Council kicked off the summer with First Saturdays this past weekend.

Wildsight hosts weed pull and tell at Marysville Eco Park

Wildsight Kimberley and Cranbrook hosts a number of events through the summer… Continue reading

Dynamiters trade Brett Anderson to VIJHL

Goaltender Brett Anderson has been traded to Victoria in exchange for a player development fee

RDEK to begin public consultation on Solid Waste Management Plan Review process

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) Board of Directors recently received… Continue reading

JulyFest quickly approaching

Along with the classics, this year features some new and exciting activities.

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

B.C. ride hailing fees set, applications accepted in September

Licences $5,000 a year, per-trip fee to pay for disability access

Two kids in critical condition after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in a basement suite

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Event condemned for allowing topless swimming and excluding parents and guardians

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

B.C. woman loses bid to sue for negligence in residential school sex assault

Courts find the bus driver was not negligent in getting off the bus just before the assault

Most Read