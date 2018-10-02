Photos: Kimberley Fall Fair

The Kimberley Community Fall Fair took place on Sept. 29 and 30 this year at the Marysville Arena.

Event Organizer Karen Rempel would like to thank the following:

Thank you goes out to the vendors who braved the weather to come out and support the fair, the Community for participating and support our local activities, Chalet GM, FraxAir, Kimberley Centex, Kimberley Golf Club, Kimberley Alpine Resort, Dairy Queen Brazier Store, Harrys Septic Tank Cleaning, Melody Ford Motors, Impala Security, City of Kimberley & their great employees, Clancy Fabro, and Riley Muir.

15 pies were entered into the Apple Pie contest and judges were satisfyingly full.

“Hats off to Kim Tuff, our winner!” said Rempel. “It was a very difficult decision, these pies were great! Thank you to all who entered and we hope to taste yours again next year! (Karen has the pie plates 427-8709).”

Congratulations to Kimberley Kritters for the “Best Booth” Award.

“Thank you to Mr. Wilson for manning the Kissing Booth,” Rempel said. “[And] congrats to Quench Beverage Co. for second place. The booths looked amazing, well done!”

Rempel also extends a thank you to the fair committee.

“All their hard work and dedication goes right back into the community supporting various non-profit groups: Rocky Mountain Riders, Kimberley X-Country Ski Club, Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group, George Radeija – Independent Fundraiser for MS, Kimberley Elks Club, Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club, Military Ames, Rocky Mountain Event Planners.”

Also, thank you to the Kimberley Fire Department and The Bunk House Boys.

“The fair was a huge success,” Rempel said. “Vendors were all happy and made good profits this weekend. The snow didn’t put a damper on the event, people braved the weather to see the goats and monster trucks. Our food vendors hung in there during the cold days to provide hot food, thank you Flipp’n Crepes, Ding Dong Donuts, Street Dawgs & Mama’s Dumplings, see you next year!

“The committee works very hard to ensure the Kimberley Fall Fair is a success for years to come. Next year we are working on new events. Some of these events may include a pumpkin carving contest, pumpkin weigh-in and if warmer maybe a dunk tank! Suggestions are welcome and can be submitted: info@rockymountainevents.ca.”

Next Years Date: September 28th & 29th.